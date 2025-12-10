Best app for get a strong wifi also change the ip adress
AdGuard VPN advantages
Enjoy your free VPNGet 3 GB of fast VPN traffic each month, plus ways to get more.
Opens access to any contentBreak through digital boundaries and access any content from anywhere in the world with ease.
Use it when you need itDecide for which websites or apps your VPN should be on.
Stay stealthyAvoid VPN blocks with our unique technology.
Protect your privacyBe sure your data will never be collected or shared.
Get off the radar
Every big corporation out there is after your data. But you have the best gear to stay two steps ahead: the unique AdGuard VPN protocol disguises you and makes you faster.
Teleport anywhere
You're no longer chained to your physical location. Move in the shadows, appear unnoticed in any part of the world (80+ locations available), and get unrestricted access to secret knowledge.
Join the clan
Thousands of other ninjas like you have already found freedom and peace of mind and expressed their gratitude: the 4.9/5 app rating says it all!
Total app rating 4.7/5
More than 9000 app reviews! We love our users and they love us back.
Not taking a long time to connect and the quality of internet is awesome.
I installed Adguard before I installed this app
sahifadan matn parchasi I will be there for a bold and simple and simple and simple and secure platform and Service service is partially the best option for you and the best way you are going through the person should have done that before I go
awsome app best vpn
ads are gone and i love it!
Thank you! You've helped us become a bit better
Leave no trace
We rigorously follow the Ninja Code, our Privacy Policy, and the EU law. We do not record, collect, or share your data with third parties. If even we can't see you, then no one can.
FAQ
AdGuard VPN is a VPN service that allows you to hide your online identity by routing your traffic through a remote VPN server with a different IP address and location. It also adds an extra layer of protection by encrypting your traffic. Learn more about VPNs
Go to the payment page and choose the plan that works best for you. We have 1-month, 1-year, and 2-year subscription options.
A VPN is a multi-purpose digital survival tool that helps you:Hide your true IP address, which reveals a lot about you, such as your true geolocation or online comments, and surf the Web with an added level of privacyPrevent sniffers and hackers on public Wi-Fi networks from accessing your files, including messages and other private informationStream and download anything securely and anonymouslyGet discounts, local prices and special offers when you shop online
The paid version offers several advantages over the free one:AdGuard VPN can be used on up to 10 devices simultaneously, compared to only 2 in the free versionMore server locations are availableUnlimited VPN traffic, compared to 3 GB per month in the free version
User privacy and security has always been AdGuard’s top priority. It’s backed by 16 years of impeccable reputation. It’s carried over into AdGuard VPN: we use our own fast and secure protocol and provide you with unique privacy features.
We have subscriptions that are automatically billed once a month, once a year, or every two years, depending on your choice. If you have opted out of automatic renewal, you can manually renew it via your AdGuard account.Note: Discounts applied to initial purchases do not apply to their renewals.
Yes! With the help of a DNS server. In AdGuard VPN settings, you can connect to a DNS server that best suits your needs. We recommend using AdGuard DNS: it blocks ads and trackers and protects you from malware.Although AdGuard VPN can protect you from ads and trackers, it cannot guarantee the same level of filtering as a full-fledged ad blocker. AdGuard Ad Blocker removes ads from websites and apps, blocks analytics systems, and warns you if you’re about to visit a dangerous website. Plus, it can be used together with AdGuard VPN, which is important for mobile devices.
Simply use the same account to purchase another subscription: an additional month, year, or two years will be added to your current subscription term.
The choice depends on your reasons for using a VPN.To be anonymous: If you need a VPN strictly for anonymity, connect to the country and city closest to you.To change your location: To hide your real location, choose any other location you want.To get a faster connection: Go to Locations in the AdGuard VPN app or extension and select the fastest option before clicking Connect to activate the VPN.
We offer our customers the possibility of a 100% refund of the purchase price of AdGuard VPN 1-year and 2-year subscriptions purchased from https://adguard-vpn.com/. For subscriptions purchased elsewhere, please check the refund policy of that particular reseller. For 1-year and 2-year subscriptions, we have a 30-day money-back guarantee. All refund requests for 1-year and 2-year subscriptions made within 30 days of purchase are granted regardless of the reason.The corresponding subscription becomes inactive the moment the refund is issued. After 30 days of purchase, all requests are assessed individually, and the refund decision is made at the discretion of AdGuard Software Ltd. We do not grant partial refunds for subscription upgrades and renewals. Each case of a partial refund request is discussed separately between Customer and Support and granted only upon mutual agreement. To get a refund for a 1- or 2-year subscription purchased from the official website https://adguard-vpn.com/, please contact our support team: support@adguard-vpn.com.Processing time will depend on the payment method you choose. Usually, it takes 5 to 10 business days.
AdGuard is a privacy-focused company that neither shares nor sells any of your personal data. We are proud to say that we fight for user privacy. We are strongly committed to this principle and strive to be as transparent as possible.We do not store activity or connection logs of our users. AdGuard VPN collects minimal information about the use of our services to identify and resolve technical issues. This information cannot be used to link you to any specific activity or behavior. For more information on what data we collect and exactly how we process it, please see our Privacy policy.
The paid AdGuard VPN subscription allows 10 simultaneous device connections, while the free version allows only 2. If you need to connect more than 10 devices, you have two options:Purchase an additional AdGuard VPN subscription for a different email address.Disconnect one of your devices from AdGuard VPN. To do this, click Disconnect on the corresponding device.
Yes, you can. AdGuard VPN can be active everywhere except for websites and apps from exclusions, or it can be active only for websites and apps from exclusions.You can add websites to exclusions manually or choose from the lists of popular services.
AdGuard VPN uses AES-256, the most secure and fast encryption algorithm to date. It is a block cipher with a symmetric key, which means that it requires only one secret key to encrypt and decrypt the data and divides data into blocks before encryption. AES-256 has a key length of 256 bits and is practically unbreakable by brute force based on current computing power. Learn more about AES-256 encryption
Not necessarily. It is a good idea to check the ping rate of the VPN server before connecting to it. AdGuard VPN displays ping rates to help you choose the fastest server location. The lower the ping, the faster the connection.
Using a VPN is legal in most countries. So you have nothing to worry about. Of course, all our VPN servers are located in countries, where VPNs are 100% legal.
We recommend using a VPN when connecting to public Wi-Fi to protect your mobile device or computer from potential attacks. Security measures usually pay off when it comes to protecting your personal information.
Latest news
When a “simple” Redis disk resize in Kubernetes turns into a VPN incident: a post-mortemIn this post-mortem article we explain what led to the AdGuard VPN incident on the 2nd of December, 2025, what lessons we learnt and what actions we took to make sure it doesn't happen again.
Black Friday: Biggest discounts of the yearTake advantage of discounts on all AdGuard products and stay safe while you shop this season.
