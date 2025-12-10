.promo-banner--parallax { background-image: url(https://cdn.adguardcdn.net/website/adguard-vpn.com/welcome/main_banner_mobile.svg?_plc=en); } @media (min-width: 768px) { .promo-banner--parallax { background-image: url(https://cdn.adguardcdn.net/website/adguard-vpn.com/welcome/main_banner_hd.svg?_plc=en); } } @media (min-width: 1921px) { .promo-banner--parallax { background-image: url(https://cdn.adguardcdn.net/website/adguard-vpn.com/welcome/main_banner_4k.svg?_plc=en); } }

AdGuard VPN

Safe. Unnoticed. Free.

AdGuard VPN advantages

  • Enjoy your free VPN
    Get 3 GB of fast VPN traffic each month, plus ways to get more.
  • Opens access to any content
    Break through digital boundaries and access any content from anywhere in the world with ease.
  • Use it when you need it
    Decide for which websites or apps your VPN should be on.

AdGuard VPN
for Windows

Use any browser or app and never worry about your anonymity again. The entire world is at your fingertips with AdGuard VPN.
Download
By downloading the program you accept the terms of the License agreement
Read more

AdGuard VPN
for Mac

In just two clicks, select a city from anywhere in the world — we have 80+ locations — and your data is invisible to prying eyes.
Download
By downloading the program you accept the terms of the License agreement
Read more

AdGuard VPN
for Android

Remain anonymous wherever you go with AdGuard VPN! Dozens of locations, fast and reliable connection — all in your pocket.
Google Play
By downloading the program you accept the terms of the License agreement
Read more
Download
By downloading the program you accept the terms of the License agreement
Read more

AdGuard VPN
for iOS

Boost your online protection by taking it with you wherever you go. Use AdGuard VPN to enjoy your favorite movies and shows!
App Store
By downloading the program you accept the terms of the License agreement
Read more

AdGuard VPN
for Android TV

Discover AdGuard VPN for Android TV! Enjoy seamless streaming, enhanced security, and easy setup.
Google Play
By downloading the program you accept the terms of the License agreement
Download
By downloading the program you accept the terms of the License agreement

AdGuard VPN
for Chrome

Hide your true location and emerge from another place in the world — access any content without speed limits and preserve your web anonymity.
Learn more
Install
By downloading the program you accept the terms of the License agreement

AdGuard VPN
for Edge

Get to a different location in one click, hide your IP, and make your web surfing safe and anonymous.
Learn more
Install
By downloading the program you accept the terms of the License agreement

AdGuard VPN
for Firefox

Protect your privacy, hide your real location, and decide to where you need the VPN and where you don't!
Learn more
Install
By downloading the program you accept the terms of the License agreement

AdGuard VPN
for Opera

Be a ninja in your Opera browser: move quickly to any part of the world and remain unnoticed.
Learn more
Install
By downloading the program you accept the terms of the License agreement

AdGuard VPN
for routers

Install AdGuard VPN on your router to secure your entire network. Decide which devices to protect and when
This option is only available with an AdGuard VPN subscription
Buy AdGuard VPN

AdGuard VPN
for Linux

Get the best free VPN for Linux and enjoy seamless web browsing, enhanced security, Internet traffic encryption, and DNS leak protection. Choose from multiple VPN servers and access the locations you want
Learn more

AdGuard VPN
for Apple TV

Discover AdGuard VPN for Apple TV! Enjoy seamless streaming, enhanced security, and easy setup
This option is only available with an AdGuard VPN subscription
Buy AdGuard VPN

AdGuard VPN for Xbox

Protect your Xbox with AdGuard VPN and enjoy seamless online gaming, enhanced security, and easy setup
This option is only available with an AdGuard VPN subscription
Buy AdGuard VPN

AdGuard VPN
for PS4/PS5

Protect your PlayStation with AdGuard VPN and enjoy seamless online gaming, enhanced security, and easy setup. Choose from multiple VPN servers and access the locations you want
This feature is only available with an AdGuard VPN subscription
Buy AdGuard VPN

AdGuard VPN
for Chromecast

Install AdGuard VPN on your Google TV (Chromecast Gen 4) or on your network router (Chromecast Gen 3) and enjoy streaming content with Chromecast while staying anonymous online and accessing content from anywhere. For Chromecast Gen 3, you need an AdGuard VPN subscription
Buy AdGuard VPN

  • Enjoy your free VPN

    Get 3 GB of fast VPN traffic each month, plus ways to get more.

  • Stay stealthy

    Avoid VPN blocks with our unique technology.

  • Use it when you need it

    Decide for which websites or apps your VPN should be on.

  • Protect your privacy

    Be sure your data will never be collected or shared.

Get off the radar

Every big corporation out there is after your data. But you have the best gear to stay two steps ahead: the unique AdGuard VPN protocol disguises you and makes you faster.

Teleport anywhere

You're no longer chained to your physical location. Move in the shadows, appear unnoticed in any part of the world (80+ locations available), and get unrestricted access to secret knowledge.

Join the clan

Thousands of other ninjas like you have already found freedom and peace of mind and expressed their gratitude: the 4.9/5 app rating says it all!

Total app rating 4.7/5

More than 9000 app reviews! We love our users and they love us back.

9,332 user reviews
Excellent!

  • yaqub rebaz

    Best app for get a strong wifi also change the ip adress

  • Diyorbek G'ofurov

    Not taking a long time to connect and the quality of internet is awesome. 😎😎😎

  • Luz LJ

    I installed Adguard before I installed this app

  • Shohruh Soliyev

    sahifadan matn parchasi I will be there for a bold and simple and simple and simple and secure platform 👏 and Service service is partially the best option for you and the best way you are going through the person should have done that before I go

  • yash rajput

    awsome app best vpn ❤️

  • Ahren Young

    ads are gone and i love it!

Leave no trace

We rigorously follow the Ninja Code, our Privacy Policy, and the EU law. We do not record, collect, or share your data with third parties. If even we can't see you, then no one can.

AdGuard in the news

AdGuard review
AdGuard is a robust, widely compatible ad blocker. We recommend it to anyone seeking a good ad-blocking tool.
Learn more
Hacked websites could be using your computer to mine cryptocurrency
According to a recent report from AdGuard, more than 200 of the top 100,000 sites on the web were hosting suspicious code. That may not seem like a big deal, but even sites near the bottom of that list draw a huge amount of traffic. The most popular one on AdGuard's list regularly pulls in around 60 million visits every month.
In total, AdGuard discovered cryptocurrency mining code on 220 sites over a three-week period. During that time around 500 million users unknowingly ran that code on their computers.
Learn more
Bitcoin mining on track to consume all of the world’s energy by 2020
More than half a billion people may be inadvertently mining cryptocurrencies from their computers, smartphones and other devices, according to research conducted earlier this year by ad blocking firm AdGuard.
“How much money have these websites made? We estimate their joint profit at over $43,000,” the AdGuard researchers said in an October blogpost that detailed their discovery. At the time, one bitcoin was worth around $5,000.
Learn more
Billions of video site visitors unwittingly mine cryptocurrency as they watch
The video sites Openload, Streamango, Rapidvideo and OnlineVideoConverter are allegedly loading mining software on to visitors’ computers, making them generate tokens for the bitcoin-like cryptocurrency Monero, according to security firm Adguard.
“We came across several very popular websites that secretly use the resources of users’ devices for cryptocurrency mining,” said Andrey Meshkov, co-founder of Adguard. “According to SimilarWeb, these four sites register 992m visits monthly.”
Learn more
Why hackers love cryptocurrency miner coinhive
Although the developers aren't saying how much money they've made from their idea, online ad-blocking service AdGuard also found the Coinhive miner on over 30,000 sites and estimates the code generates $150,000 in Monero every month. For Coinhive, which takes a 30 percent cut, that amounts to $540,000 per year.
Learn more
You could be secretly mining bitcoins without even knowing it
Popular video sites including Openload, Streamango, Rapidvideo and OnlineVideoConverter are also allegedly loading mining software on to visitors' computers, according to security firm Adguard.
"We came across several very popular websites that secretly use the resources of users’ devices for cryptocurrency mining," said Andrey Meshkov, co-founder of Adguard. "According to SimilarWeb, these four sites register 992m visits monthly."
Learn more
4 ad blockers that still work with Chrome
AdGuard will flat-out refuse to connect to websites known to be malicious for phishing attacks or spreading malware, and it’s good at collapsing the elements of the page that normally display ads, making formatting much less cluttered.
Learn more
AdGuard VPN product video

FAQ

  • AdGuard VPN is a VPN service that allows you to hide your online identity by routing your traffic through a remote VPN server with a different IP address and location. It also adds an extra layer of protection by encrypting your traffic. Learn more about VPNs

  • Go to the payment page and choose the plan that works best for you. We have 1-month, 1-year, and 2-year subscription options.

  • A VPN is a multi-purpose digital survival tool that helps you:
    Hide your true IP address, which reveals a lot about you, such as your true geolocation or online comments, and surf the Web with an added level of privacy
    Prevent sniffers and hackers on public Wi-Fi networks from accessing your files, including messages and other private information
    Stream and download anything securely and anonymously
    Get discounts, local prices and special offers when you shop online

  • The paid version offers several advantages over the free one:
    AdGuard VPN can be used on up to 10 devices simultaneously, compared to only 2 in the free version
    More server locations are available
    Unlimited VPN traffic, compared to 3 GB per month in the free version

  • User privacy and security has always been AdGuard’s top priority. It’s backed by 16 years of impeccable reputation. It’s carried over into AdGuard VPN: we use our own fast and secure protocol and provide you with unique privacy features.

  • We have subscriptions that are automatically billed once a month, once a year, or every two years, depending on your choice. If you have opted out of automatic renewal, you can manually renew it via your AdGuard account.
    Note: Discounts applied to initial purchases do not apply to their renewals.

  • AdGuard VPN is now available as an extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge and as an app for Android, iOS, Windows or Mac. Check out the detailed installation instructions.

  • Yes! With the help of a DNS server. In AdGuard VPN settings, you can connect to a DNS server that best suits your needs. We recommend using AdGuard DNS: it blocks ads and trackers and protects you from malware.
    Although AdGuard VPN can protect you from ads and trackers, it cannot guarantee the same level of filtering as a full-fledged ad blocker. AdGuard Ad Blocker removes ads from websites and apps, blocks analytics systems, and warns you if you’re about to visit a dangerous website. Plus, it can be used together with AdGuard VPN, which is important for mobile devices.

  • Simply use the same account to purchase another subscription: an additional month, year, or two years will be added to your current subscription term.

  • The choice depends on your reasons for using a VPN.
    To be anonymous: If you need a VPN strictly for anonymity, connect to the country and city closest to you.
    To change your location: To hide your real location, choose any other location you want.
    To get a faster connection: Go to Locations in the AdGuard VPN app or extension and select the fastest option before clicking Connect to activate the VPN.

  • We offer our customers the possibility of a 100% refund of the purchase price of AdGuard VPN 1-year and 2-year subscriptions purchased from https://adguard-vpn.com/. For subscriptions purchased elsewhere, please check the refund policy of that particular reseller. For 1-year and 2-year subscriptions, we have a 30-day money-back guarantee. All refund requests for 1-year and 2-year subscriptions made within 30 days of purchase are granted regardless of the reason.
    The corresponding subscription becomes inactive the moment the refund is issued. After 30 days of purchase, all requests are assessed individually, and the refund decision is made at the discretion of AdGuard Software Ltd. We do not grant partial refunds for subscription upgrades and renewals. Each case of a partial refund request is discussed separately between Customer and Support and granted only upon mutual agreement. To get a refund for a 1- or 2-year subscription purchased from the official website https://adguard-vpn.com/, please contact our support team: support@adguard-vpn.com.
    Processing time will depend on the payment method you choose. Usually, it takes 5 to 10 business days.

  • AdGuard is a privacy-focused company that neither shares nor sells any of your personal data. We are proud to say that we fight for user privacy. We are strongly committed to this principle and strive to be as transparent as possible.
    We do not store activity or connection logs of our users. AdGuard VPN collects minimal information about the use of our services to identify and resolve technical issues. This information cannot be used to link you to any specific activity or behavior. For more information on what data we collect and exactly how we process it, please see our Privacy policy.

  • The paid AdGuard VPN subscription allows 10 simultaneous device connections, while the free version allows only 2. If you need to connect more than 10 devices, you have two options:
    Purchase an additional AdGuard VPN subscription for a different email address.
    Disconnect one of your devices from AdGuard VPN. To do this, click Disconnect on the corresponding device.

  • Yes, you can. AdGuard VPN can be active everywhere except for websites and apps from exclusions, or it can be active only for websites and apps from exclusions.
    You can add websites to exclusions manually or choose from the lists of popular services.

  • AdGuard VPN uses AES-256, the most secure and fast encryption algorithm to date. It is a block cipher with a symmetric key, which means that it requires only one secret key to encrypt and decrypt the data and divides data into blocks before encryption. AES-256 has a key length of 256 bits and is practically unbreakable by brute force based on current computing power. Learn more about AES-256 encryption

  • Not necessarily. It is a good idea to check the ping rate of the VPN server before connecting to it. AdGuard VPN displays ping rates to help you choose the fastest server location. The lower the ping, the faster the connection.

  • Using a VPN is legal in most countries. So you have nothing to worry about. Of course, all our VPN servers are located in countries, where VPNs are 100% legal.

  • We recommend using a VPN when connecting to public Wi-Fi to protect your mobile device or computer from potential attacks. Security measures usually pay off when it comes to protecting your personal information.

Latest news

Read more

