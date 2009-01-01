On this page

How to collect and send logs

If you encounter any problems while using AdGuard VPN for iOS, you can inform us about it by sending the app logs.

By default, AdGuard VPN for iOS uses the Default logging level. It collects basic data about running app processes. To send these logs, follow the next steps:

Connect to AdGuard VPN for iOS. If possible, repeat the actions that led to the error. Note the exact time when the error occurred (e.g., 15:35). Open AdGuard VPN and tap the Settings ⚙ icon in the lower right corner of the screen. Select Support, then tap Report a bug. In the opened form, enter your email address for feedback and describe the error found, including the time when this error occurred. If you can’t reproduce the problem, specify as accurately as possible when it last occurred. Check the Send app logs and system info checkbox. When you send your report, your logs will be attached to it. Tap Send.

info If for some reason it is more convenient for you to send us logs in another way, you can export them yourself. To do this, go to Settings → General → Advanced and tap Export logs and system info.

In most cases, the default logging level is sufficient to track possible bugs. However, sometimes more detailed technical information about the device and connections may be required. In this case, our support team will ask you to enable the Extended or Extreme logging level. To send this type of logs, follow these steps:

Open AdGuard VPN for iOS and tap the Settings ⚙ icon in the lower right corner of the screen. Select General and then Advanced. In the Logging level section, select Extended or Extreme. Repeat the actions that led to the error and note the time when it occurred (e.g., 14:23). Switch the logging level back to Default. Go back to Settings, tap Support and then Report a bug. In the opened form, enter your email address for feedback and describe the error found, including the exact time when this error occurred. Make sure that Send app logs and system info is checked and tap Send.