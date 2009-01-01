On this page

AdGuard VPN has been removed from App Store

In some countries, AdGuard VPN is not available in the App Store. If that’s your case, there are two ways to download the app:

If you do not have any active subscriptions in the App Store, you can change the region for your current account

If you have active subscriptions that you wish to retain, you can create a new Apple account and link it to the App Store

Go to the Apple Account screen and tap Media & Purchases → View. Tap Country/Region → Change Country or Region. Select your preferred country from the list (e.g., Canada or Mexico) and agree to the Terms and Conditions. Fill in the required fields. For Payment Method, you can select None. For Billing Address, use any phone number and address with a valid ZIP code. For example: Street: 90 Ave NW City: Edmonton Province/Territory: Alberta Postal code: 15040 Phone: 613 9572998 Tap Next.

After changing the region, try downloading AdGuard VPN from the App Store again.

For users with paid subscriptions in the App Store who only need to download free apps from different regions, creating a new account in another country is a more convenient option. This way, you can use your primary account at the system level on your phone and activate the second account solely for the App Store without needing to log out of your iPhone account.

Steps to create a new account in a different country:

Visit https://appleid.apple.com/account. Enter any first and last name and select a country, like United States. Use an email address not linked to any Apple Account. A verification code will be sent to this email. Provide a phone number not linked to any Apple Account for verification. Confirm your email and phone number and press Next. That’s it!

Now link your new account to the App Store:

Go to Settings and tap your name. Select Media & Purchases → Sign Out. This will only sign you out of the App Store while keeping you signed in with your Apple Account on your phone. Tap on Media & Purchases again and select Not [your name] ? You will be prompted to sign in with a different Apple ID. Enter the email address and password for your new account.

That’s it! Now try to download AdGuard VPN from the App Store again.

You can always switch back to your default account this way.