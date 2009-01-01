AdGuard VPN for Linux
AdGuard VPN for Linux, also known as AdGuard VPN CLI, is a command-line VPN client. You can use it on Linux or macOS devices as well as on MIPS or MIPSel routers.
Follow the links below to find information on installing, setting up, and using AdGuard VPN for Linux.
- Installation and removal
- Login, connection, and update
- Settings
- Command-line completion
- Setting up on a router
- Sending feedback
- Exclusions
- AdGuard for Linux interaction
Open the Terminal to view all available commands. On Linux, press Ctrl+Alt+T. On macOS, search for it in Spotlight. Then, type:
adguardvpn-cli --help-all