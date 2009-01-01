On this page

How to collect and send logs

There are several ways for collecting AdGuard VPN Browser extension logs, but whichever one you choose, the same data will be collected. In the extension, logs are not divided into standard and debug ones. And different options for collecting logs are provided for those cases when a problem you encounter prevents you from using one or another instruction.

Open AdGuard VPN Browser extension, if possible, repeat the actions that led to the error. Note the exact time when this error occurred. Open Settings by clicking the hamburger menu icon (☰) → Support → Report a bug. In the opened form, leave an automatically inserted email address or enter another one and describe the error found, including the time when this error occurred. If you can’t reproduce the problem, specify as accurately as possible when it last occurred. Make sure that there is a check mark next to Include the diagnostic report in the message and tap Submit. This way, you will send logs along with the bug report.

Open AdGuard VPN Browser extension, if possible, repeat the actions that led to the error. Note the exact time when this error occurred. Right-click the AdGuard VPN Browser extension icon. In the opened menu click Export logs. As a result, the logs file will be saved to your device in txt format.

Now that you have collected the logs, you need to hand them over to our development team. To do this:

Report a bug on GitHub. Detailed instructions on creating an issue on GitHub can be found in this article. Send an archive with logs and reproduce time to devteam@adguard.com and attach a link to your GitHub issue. Also you can add an archive with logs and reproduce time to Google Drive and share it with devteam@adguard.com attaching the Google Drive link to your issue on GitHub.

Open AdGuard VPN Browser extension, if possible, repeat the actions that led to the error. Note the exact time when this error occurred. Go to chrome://extensions Turn on developer mode Click background.html Open the Console tab Open the context menu and click Save as…

Now that you have collected the logs, you need to hand them over to our development team. To do this:

Report a bug on GitHub. Detailed instructions on creating an issue on GitHub can be found in this article. Send an archive with logs and playback time to devteam@adguard.com and attach a link to your GitHub issue. Also you can add an archive with logs and playback time to Google Drive and share it with devteam@adguard.com attaching the Google Drive link to your issue on GitHub.

Open AdGuard VPN Browser extension, if possible, repeat the actions that led to the error. Note the exact time when this error occurred. Go to about:addons Click Debug Add-ons Click Inspect Go to the Console tab Click Save all Messages to File

Now that you have collected the logs, you need to hand them over to our development team. To do this: