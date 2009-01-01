Credits and Acknowledgements
Our dev team would like to thank the developers of the third-party software we use in AdGuard VPN, our great beta testers and other engaged users, whose help in finding and eliminating all the bugs, translating AdGuard VPN and moderating our communities is priceless.
AdGuard Websites
- Symfony: http://symfony.com/
- React: https://reactjs.org/
- Vue: https://vuejs.org/
- PostgreSQL: https://www.postgresql.org/
- Spring: https://spring.io/
AdGuard VPN for Android
- Logback-android by Tony19: https://tony19.github.io/logback-android
AdGuard VPN for iOS
- Zip: https://github.com/marmelroy/Zip
- ReachabilitySwift: https://github.com/ashleymills/Reachability.swift
- Sentry: https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-cocoa
AdGuard VPN for Mac
- Punycode component by Kojiro Futamura: https://github.com/gumob/PunycodeSwift
- Reachability component by Ashley Mills: https://github.com/ashleymills/Reachability.swift
- Sparkle Project for Sparkle.framework component: https://sparkle-project.org/
AdGuard VPN for Windows
- Intercept traffic drivers (wfp & tdi): https://netfiltersdk.com/nfsdk.html
- WPF-based text editor component: http://avalonedit.net/
- High-performance JSON framework for .NET: https://www.newtonsoft.com/json
AdGuard VPN Extension
- axios: https://github.com/axios/axios
- babel: https://github.com/babel/babel
- commander: https://github.com/tj/commander.js/
- date-fns: https://github.com/date-fns/date-fns
- eslint: https://github.com/eslint/eslint
- jest: https://github.com/facebook/jest
- lodash: https://github.com/lodash/lodash
- mobx: https://github.com/mobxjs/mobx
- nanoid: https://github.com/ai/nanoid
- postcss: https://github.com/postcss/postcss
- react: https://github.com/facebook/react
- tldts: https://github.com/remusao/tldts
- typescript: https://github.com/microsoft/TypeScript
- webextension-polyfill: https://github.com/mozilla/webextension-polyfill
- webpack: https://github.com/webpack/webpack
- xstate: https://github.com/statelyai/xstate
VPN apps
- BoringSSL: https://github.com/google/boringssl
- brotli: https://github.com/google/brotli
- Detours: https://github.com/microsoft/Detours
- FF/FFOS libs: https://github.com/stsaz/ffos
- Google test: https://github.com/google/googletest
- http-parser: https://github.com/nodejs/http-parser
- klib: https://github.com/attractivechaos/klib
- libevent: https://github.com/libevent/libevent
- lwIP: https://lwip.fandom.com/wiki/LwIP_Wiki
- nghttp2: https://github.com/nghttp2/nghttp2
- Protocol Buffers - Google’s data interchange format: https://github.com/protocolbuffers
- zlib: https://zlib.net
- Sciter: https://sciter.com/
VPN server
- Netty: https://netty.io/
- Quiche: https://github.com/cloudflare/quiche