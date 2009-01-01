On this page

Credits and Acknowledgements

Our dev team would like to thank the developers of the third-party software we use in AdGuard VPN, our great beta testers and other engaged users, whose help in finding and eliminating all the bugs, translating AdGuard VPN and moderating our communities is priceless.

Punycode component by Kojiro Futamura: https://github.com/gumob/PunycodeSwift

Reachability component by Ashley Mills: https://github.com/ashleymills/Reachability.swift

Sparkle Project for Sparkle.framework component: https://sparkle-project.org/