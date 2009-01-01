On this page

AdGuard VPN beta/nightly testing

There is an AdGuard VPN app for virtually every major platform out there, and we regularly release updates for all of them. This would not be possible without beta and nightly testing and, more importantly, without our testers. Want to become one of them? Here’s how you can do it.

Both beta and nightly testing are important to make AdGuard VPN constantly better. However, they are different, and you can choose the one that suits you more.

The development process follows a progression from nightly to beta and then from beta to the final, stable version — release. It means that you are more likely to find bugs in nightly builds, but you get access to new features faster, almost on a daily basis. Betas are more stable, but you will get updates less often.

Our requirements are easy: use AdGuard VPN, upgrade to the beta/nightly version when it becomes available, and report any bugs you notice. You will need a GitHub account to become our tester, so you might want to get that out of the way first.

You will also need the device on which you will install the app and the link to the the beta testing page. There you will find more information on how to join our program and test AdGuard VPN for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, and AdGuard VPN Browser Extension.

Once on the beta testing page, all you have to do is choose between the beta and the nightly versions, download the respective build and fill in the form to apply.

note To get the beta or nightly build of AdGuard VPN for iOS, you must first install TestFlight on your iOS device.

If you spot a bug in the build you are testing, or just want to share your suggestion with our developers, let us know: go to GitHub, find an appropriate repository, create a new issue there, and describe the bug/feature request in detail.

The above method is preferred, but you can use others if necessary: