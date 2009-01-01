On this page

AdGuard VPN Overview

A VPN allows you to create a secure connection to another network on the Internet.

Initially, VPNs were created to securely connect business networks over the Internet, so that people could connect to the corporate network from home. Today, this technology is used for many other things: for example, to browse the Internet anonymously or to protect your online activity from prying eyes while using public Wi-Fi.

A VPN connects a user’s computer or mobile device to a server and allows one to browse the net using a “cover” IP address. Thus, third-party observers cannot see the user’s real IP address, which makes it nearly impossible to trace them.

The first thing that users mention in relation to VPN is traffic encryption and the security derived from it. But what does it mean? A VPN creates an encrypted tunnel between the user’s device and the remote server. All your web traffic passes through this tunnel, so your data is protected along the way. For the external observer, your traffic exits the VPN server, so it looks like your device has the IP address of this server. This trick masks the user’s identity and true location.

VPN can be used to:

Hide your real whereabouts and stay anonymous

Secure your data — even when connecting to a public Wi-Fi, you can browse the Web safely

Protect yourself from spoofing (network traffic interception) and tracking on the part of your Internet service provider

Passwords, card details, and just plain personal information are at risk when a user surfs the Internet. But if you connect to the global network using a VPN, you can be sure that no one can intercept your data.

AdGuard has been present on the market of personal data protection and ad blocking and developing its line of software for more than 15 years. Over this time, our company has built an impeccable reputation, and more than 410 million people have installed AdGuard.

The main difference between AdGuard VPN and its competitors is that we use our own developed protocol. It disguises itself as normal traffic, so it is much more difficult to track and block it.

No-logging policy means that we don’t collect, store, or transfer users’ personal data to third parties. Read AdGuard VPN Privacy policy

Web traffic from any user may be of interest and is particularly valuable in terms of monetization of personal data. Both criminals and unscrupulous ISPs can access it. However, with a trustworthy VPN, you can be confident that neither your provider nor anyone else will see your internet activity.

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Bulgaria

Cambodia

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Croatia

Cyprus

Czechia

Denmark

Egypt

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Indiaᵛ

Indonesia

Iranᵛ

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kazakhstan

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Mexico

Moldova

Nepal

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nigeria

Norway

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russiaᵛ

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States of America

Vietnam

ᵛ = “Virtual” servers. This is due to very heavy state censorship in the countries that these servers are intended to cover.