AdGuard VPN Overview
What is a VPN and why do you need one?
A VPN allows you to create a secure connection to another network on the Internet.
Initially, VPNs were created to securely connect business networks over the Internet, so that people could connect to the corporate network from home. Today, this technology is used for many other things: for example, to browse the Internet anonymously or to protect your online activity from prying eyes while using public Wi-Fi.
A VPN connects a user’s computer or mobile device to a server and allows one to browse the net using a “cover” IP address. Thus, third-party observers cannot see the user’s real IP address, which makes it nearly impossible to trace them.
The first thing that users mention in relation to VPN is traffic encryption and the security derived from it. But what does it mean? A VPN creates an encrypted tunnel between the user’s device and the remote server. All your web traffic passes through this tunnel, so your data is protected along the way. For the external observer, your traffic exits the VPN server, so it looks like your device has the IP address of this server. This trick masks the user’s identity and true location.
VPN can be used to:
- Hide your real whereabouts and stay anonymous
- Secure your data — even when connecting to a public Wi-Fi, you can browse the Web safely
- Protect yourself from spoofing (network traffic interception) and tracking on the part of your Internet service provider
Passwords, card details, and just plain personal information are at risk when a user surfs the Internet. But if you connect to the global network using a VPN, you can be sure that no one can intercept your data.
Why AdGuard VPN?
Trusted developer
AdGuard has been present on the market of personal data protection and ad blocking and developing its line of software for more than 15 years. Over this time, our company has built an impeccable reputation, and more than 410 million people have installed AdGuard.
Unique VPN protocol
The main difference between AdGuard VPN and its competitors is that we use our own developed protocol. It disguises itself as normal traffic, so it is much more difficult to track and block it.
No-logging policy
No-logging policy means that we don’t collect, store, or transfer users’ personal data to third parties. Read AdGuard VPN Privacy policy
Tracking protection
Web traffic from any user may be of interest and is particularly valuable in terms of monetization of personal data. Both criminals and unscrupulous ISPs can access it. However, with a trustworthy VPN, you can be confident that neither your provider nor anyone else will see your internet activity.
Ultra-fast VPN servers in 64 countries
ᵛ = “Virtual” servers. This is due to very heavy state censorship in the countries that these servers are intended to cover.