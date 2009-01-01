On this page

Updating the Knowledge Base

The goal of this Knowledge Base is to provide everyone with the most up-to-date information on all kinds of AdGuard VPN-related topics. But things constantly change, and sometimes an article doesn’t reflect the current state of things anymore — there are simply not so many of us to keep an eye on every single bit of information and update it accordingly when new versions are released.

This is why we placed all of our KB content to GitHub, and now literally anyone can contribute to it by suggesting edits and translations to existing articles, as well as totally new ones.

You can suggest changes to current articles and add new ones to the Knowledge Base using the functionality of the GitHub mentioned above. If you are unfamiliar with principles of working with the platform, start by reading documentation in this section.

Once you are ready to start, work in the KnowledgeBaseVPN repository. All texts in our Knowledge Base are written in Markdown markup language. Keep this in mind when editing or writing articles. Follow this link to learn more about Markdown syntax.

The Knowledge Base website is built using Docusaurus 2 — a modern static website generator. When suggesting changes or additions, take into account that all documents must comply with the principles of the platform. You can read about them in the guide available via this link.

You can deploy this Knowledge Base locally to your computer to preview the changes you suggest. Detailed instructions on how to do this can be found in the README.md file on this Knowledge Base’s GitHub page.

Translation of the existing articles of the Knowledge Base is carried out on the Crowdin platform. All the details about translations and working with Crowdin can be found in the dedicated article of the AdGuard Ad Blocker Knowledge Base.

When working on AdGuard VPN Knowledge Base articles, you may meet strings containing plural forms that you should translate with extra attention. In a separate article, we describe in detail the difficulties that can arise when translating strings with plural forms and provide detailed guidance on how these are handled on the Crowdin platform.

Sometimes there exist open tasks related to updating the Knowledge Base. You can help us speed up their completion the same way you would suggest any other changes to this Knowledge Base. Choose any issue that you find appealing and start working on it. If you have any questions — you can ask them right in the comments to that issue.