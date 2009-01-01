On this page

Installation and removal

To install AdGuard VPN browser extension, follow these steps:

Visit adguard-vpn.com. Click the icon of your browser and then click Install. Depending on your browser, one of the websites will open: Chrome Web Store, Firefox Add-ons, Opera addons, or Microsoft Edge Add-ons. Click the respective button: Add to Chrome, Add to Firefox, Add to Opera or Get next to AdGuard VPN Browser extension. Read and accept the EULA and Privacy Policy by checking the respective box. You can also allow AdGuard VPN to collect anonymous data on the app usage, which we need to improve our product (this is optional). Then click Continue. Sign up or log into your AdGuard account to finish the installation.

Enjoy AdGuard VPN!

Click the three dots icon in the top right corner of the browser, then select More tools → Extensions. Find AdGuard VPN and click Remove.

Click the sandwich menu icon in the top right corner of the browser, then select Add-ons and themes. Find AdGuard VPN in the list, click the three dots icon next to it and select Remove.

Click the three dots icon in the top right corner of the browser, then select Extensions. Find AdGuard VPN in the list, click the three dots icon next to it and select Remove from Microsoft Edge.

Click the Extensions icon in the top right corner of the browser, then select Manage extensions.... Find AdGuard VPN in the list and click the Remove button.