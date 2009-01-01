On this page

Login, connection, and update

To log in or create an account, type:

adguardvpn-cli login



When prompted with the menu:

b - Open link in browser

s - Speed up check

x - Cancel



select b to open the authentication page in your default browser. Enter your email address. Once you are logged in, you will see the message Successfully logged in in the Terminal.

You can set up your preferred login method (password or one-time code) and two-factor authentication in your AdGuard account.

note You can also create an AdGuard account on our website and then log in to AdGuard VPN for Linux using your credentials.

To log out of AdGuard VPN, type:

adguardvpn-cli logout



For quick connection, type:

adguardvpn-cli connect



AdGuard VPN will connect to the fastest available or the last used location.

To view available locations, type:

adguardvpn-cli list-locations



To connect to a specific location, type:

adguardvpn-cli connect -l <location>



Replace <location> with the city, country, or ISO code of the location you want to connect to.

If required, enter your admin password.

To check for updates, type:

adguardvpn-cli check-update



To check your current subscription information and status, type:

adguardvpn-cli license



You will see your email and subscription type. Paid users will also see the expiration date of their subscription.