Installation and removal
Install AdGuard VPN for Linux
To install AdGuard VPN, type:
Release
curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardVPNCLI/master/scripts/release/install.sh | sh -s -- -v
Beta
curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardVPNCLI/master/scripts/beta/install.sh | sh -s -- -v
Nightly
curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardVPNCLI/master/scripts/nightly/install.sh | sh -s -- -v
If required, enter your admin password.
Agree to link the binary to
/usr/local/bin by pressing
y and wait until the installation is complete.
note
You can verify the signature to prove it’s an official version of AdGuard VPN by using the
gpg tool. Read more on GitHub
Uninstall AdGuard VPN for Linux
To uninstall AdGuard VPN, type:
Release
curl -SsL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardVPNCLI/master/scripts/release/install.sh | sh -s -- -v -u
Beta
curl -SsL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardVPNCLI/master/scripts/beta/install.sh | sh -s -- -v -u
Nightly
curl -SsL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardVPNCLI/master/scripts/nightly/install.sh | sh -s -- -v -u
If required, enter your admin password.