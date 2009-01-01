Skip to main content

Installation and removal

Install AdGuard VPN for Linux

To install AdGuard VPN, type:

Release

curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardVPNCLI/master/scripts/release/install.sh | sh -s -- -v

Beta

curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardVPNCLI/master/scripts/beta/install.sh | sh -s -- -v

Nightly

curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardVPNCLI/master/scripts/nightly/install.sh | sh -s -- -v

If required, enter your admin password.

Agree to link the binary to /usr/local/bin by pressing y and wait until the installation is complete.

note

You can verify the signature to prove it’s an official version of AdGuard VPN by using the gpg tool. Read more on GitHub

Uninstall AdGuard VPN for Linux

To uninstall AdGuard VPN, type:

Release

curl -SsL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardVPNCLI/master/scripts/release/install.sh | sh -s -- -v -u

Beta

curl -SsL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardVPNCLI/master/scripts/beta/install.sh | sh -s -- -v -u

Nightly

curl -SsL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardVPNCLI/master/scripts/nightly/install.sh | sh -s -- -v -u

If required, enter your admin password.

