Settings
You can manage AdGuard VPN for Linux settings from the command line. To view the current configuration, type:
adguardvpn-cli config show
VPN mode: TUN or SOCKS5
You can choose how AdGuard VPN routes traffic.
TUN mode
Requires administrator rights.
When TUN mode is enabled, AdGuard VPN:
- Creates a virtual Layer-3 interface (tunX or utunX, depending on the operating system).
- Updates the system routing table so that the default route (or only selected subnets if you use exclusions) is sent through this interface.
- Captures IP packets transparently for all apps that match the routing rules — no per-app configuration is required.
- Routes DNS queries through the tunnel to prevent leaks (unless a domain/app is excluded).
To set the default tunnel mode, type:
adguardvpn-cli config set-mode TUN
SOCKS5 mode
When SOCKS5 mode is enabled, AdGuard VPN:
- Starts a local SOCKS5 proxy that by default listens on 127.0.0.1:1080 (configurable via the
set-socks-hostand
set-socks-portcommands).
- Only applications explicitly configured to use this proxy will send their traffic through AdGuard VPN.
- Does not change system routes or DNS by itself. Traffic is not redirected automatically.
To prevent DNS leaks, use a client that resolves hostnames via the proxy (often denoted as
socks5h in tools like
curl). If an app resolves hostnames locally, system DNS may bypass the proxy.
curl -x socks5://127.0.0.1:1080 https://example.com
curl -x socks5h://127.0.0.1:1080 https://example.com
To set the SOCKS5 mode, type:
adguardvpn-cli config set-mode SOCKS
AdGuard VPN CLI provides both TCP and UDP proxying in SOCKS5 mode. However, some apps don’t support UDP via a SOCKS5 proxy. For instance, if you select SOCKS5 in your browser, it will use TCP-based protocols (HTTP/1.1 and HTTP/2) by default.
SOCKS settings
To set the SOCKS listen host, type:
adguardvpn-cli config set-socks-host <host>
Replace
<host> with the host you want to use. Using a host other than 127.0.0.1 requires setting a username and password. To set the SOCKS username and password, type:
adguardvpn-cli config set-socks-username <username>
adguardvpn-cli config set-socks-password <password>
Replace
<username> and
<password> with your desired username and password. To clear the SOCKS username and password, type:
adguardvpn-cli config clear-socks-auth
To set the SOCKS5 port, type:
adguardvpn-cli config set-socks-port <port_number>
Replace
<port_number> with the port you want to connect to.
DNS upstream address
To set a DNS upstream, type:
adguardvpn-cli config set-dns <server_address>
Replace
<server_address> with the address of your DNS server. To use this DNS server at the system level, type:
adguardvpn-cli config set-change-system-dns on
If you set the parameter to
off, the system DNS settings remain unchanged and DNS queries may bypass the VPN tunnel.
In SOCKS5 mode, the
set-dns and
set-change-system-dns commands are inactive. The DNS behavior is determined solely by the settings of each app.
VPN tunnel routing mode: NONE, AUTO, or SCRIPT
With AdGuard VPN CLI, you can choose how traffic is routed through the VPN tunnel. The routing mode controls system routing when the TUN interface is active. It does not automatically redirect traffic in SOCKS5/proxy mode; apps must be configured to use the local SOCKS5 proxy in that case.
NONE — no routing changes
AdGuard VPN CLI brings up the TUN interface but does not modify the system routing table. No default route to the tunnel is installed, so traffic continues to use the existing OS routes.
Use this option if you want to manage routes yourself manually or with third-party tools.
To set the tunnel routing mode to NONE (no routing), type:
adguardvpn-cli config set-tun-routing-mode NONE
AUTO — automatic routing
AdGuard VPN CLI creates and maintains the minimal set of routes required for the tunnel to work system-wide. Typical behavior includes:
- Installing and adjusting routes so eligible traffic (according to your allow, deny, and exclusion settings) flows through the TUN interface.
- Preserving access to local networks (commonly RFC1918 subnets) and other exclusions, so that your LAN, printers, and routers remain reachable.
- Reacting to reconnects and endpoint changes by reapplying routes as needed.
Use AUTO if you want a “just works” configuration with system-wide protection and no per-app setup.
To set the tunnel routing mode to AUTO (automatic routing), type:
adguardvpn-cli config set-tun-routing-mode AUTO
SCRIPT — user-defined routing
AdGuard VPN CLI executes a user-supplied script that adds or removes routes when the tunnel state changes. You have full control over what goes through the tunnel and what stays direct.
To set the tunnel routing mode to SCRIPT (custom routing script), type:
adguardvpn-cli config set-tun-routing-mode SCRIPT
To create a routes script with proper permissions, type:
adguardvpn-cli config create-routes-script
Use SCRIPT if you need fine-grained split tunneling, enterprise routing policies, or custom exceptions beyond what AUTO provides.
Examples
Linux custom script:
#!/bin/sh
INTERFACE="$1"
# Example 1: Route only specific corporate networks through VPN
ip route add 192.168.100.0/24 dev "$INTERFACE" # Corporate network
ip route add 10.0.0.0/8 dev "$INTERFACE" # Private networks
ip route add 172.16.0.0/12 dev "$INTERFACE" # Another private range
# Example 2: Route everything except local networks
# ip route add 0.0.0.0/1 dev "$INTERFACE"
# ip route add 128.0.0.0/1 dev "$INTERFACE"
# ip -6 route add 2000::/3 dev "$INTERFACE" || true
# ip route del 192.168.0.0/16 dev "$INTERFACE" 2>/dev/null || true
# ip route del 10.0.0.0/8 dev "$INTERFACE" 2>/dev/null || true
macOS custom script:
#!/bin/sh
INTERFACE="$1"
# Example 1: Route only specific corporate networks through VPN
route add 192.168.100.0/24 -iface "$INTERFACE" # Corporate network
route add 10.0.0.0/8 -iface "$INTERFACE" # Private networks
route add 172.16.0.0/12 -iface "$INTERFACE" # Another private range
# Example 2: Route everything except local networks
# route add 1.0.0.0/8 -iface "$INTERFACE"
# route add 2.0.0.0/7 -iface "$INTERFACE"
# route add 4.0.0.0/6 -iface "$INTERFACE"
# route add 8.0.0.0/5 -iface "$INTERFACE"
# route add 16.0.0.0/4 -iface "$INTERFACE"
# route add 32.0.0.0/3 -iface "$INTERFACE"
# route add 64.0.0.0/2 -iface "$INTERFACE"
# route add 128.0.0.0/1 -iface "$INTERFACE"
# route add -inet6 2000::/3 -iface "$INTERFACE" || true
# route delete 192.168.0.0/16 2>/dev/null || true
# route delete 10.0.0.0/8 2>/dev/null || true
Use QUIC
To enable the use of AdGuard VPN protocol based on QUIC (HTTP/3), type:
adguardvpn-cli config set-use-quic on
To disable it, set it to
off.
Crash reports
If you enable automatic crash reports, AdGuard VPN will notify the developers if something goes wrong. To enable the setting, type:
adguardvpn-cli config send-reports on
To disable it, set it to
off.
Update channel
To change the update channel, type:
adguardvpn-cli config set-update-channel <channel>
Replace
<channel> with
release,
beta, or
nightly, depending on your preferences.
Hints
AdGuard VPN can show you hints after executing commands — for example, what to do next or how to fix an error. This setting is enabled by default but you can disable it by typing:
adguardvpn-cli config set-show-hints off
To re-enable it, replace
off with
on.
Debug logging
To report a bug, you may need to share debug logs with the developers or support team. To enable debug logging, type:
adguardvpn-cli config set-debug-logging on
Disable this setting after exporting logs.
Show notificatoins
The setting is responsible for the appearance of system notifications when AdGuard VPN is turned on/off or waiting for reconnection, for example:
A user turns VPN on — the VPN connected notification appears.
A user turns VPN off — the VPN disconnected notification appears.
A user is waiting for the VPN connection to be recovered — the Waiting for connection notification appears.
adguardvpn-cli config set-show-notifications on
Exclusions
There are two modes. In General mode, websites from the list of exclusions are not routed through VPN. In Selective mode, only websites from the list of exclusions are routed through VPN. There is a separate list of exclusions for each mode.
To read about what you can do with exclusions, write this in the command-line interface:
adguardvpn-cli site-exclusions -h.
Here are the main options:
add adds specified exclusions
Example:
adguardvpn-cli site-exclusions add, where
%DOMAIN_NAME%is the website that you want to add to exclusions.note
To add many exclusions, you need to list them separated by spaces.
clear clears the list of exclusions in the current mode
Example:
adguardvpn-cli site-exclusions clear
mode shows the current mode and allows to switch between them
Example:
adguardvpn-cli site-exclusions mode selective(with this command, Selective mode is chosen)
remove removes one or more exclusions (if separated by commas)
Example:
adguardvpn-cli site-exclusions remove %DOMAIN_NAME%where
%DOMAIN_NAME%is the website that you want to remove from exclusions.
show shows the current list of exclusions
Example:
adguardvpn-cli site-exclusions show