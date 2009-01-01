On this page

Settings

You can manage AdGuard VPN for Linux settings from the command line. To view the current configuration, type:

adguardvpn-cli config show



You can choose how AdGuard VPN routes traffic.

note Requires administrator rights.

When TUN mode is enabled, AdGuard VPN:

Creates a virtual Layer-3 interface (tunX or utunX, depending on the operating system).

Updates the system routing table so that the default route (or only selected subnets if you use exclusions) is sent through this interface.

Captures IP packets transparently for all apps that match the routing rules — no per-app configuration is required.

Routes DNS queries through the tunnel to prevent leaks (unless a domain/app is excluded).

To set the default tunnel mode, type:

adguardvpn-cli config set-mode TUN



When SOCKS5 mode is enabled, AdGuard VPN:

Starts a local SOCKS5 proxy that by default listens on 127.0.0.1:1080 (configurable via the set-socks-host and set-socks-port commands).

and commands). Only applications explicitly configured to use this proxy will send their traffic through AdGuard VPN.

Does not change system routes or DNS by itself. Traffic is not redirected automatically.

note To prevent DNS leaks, use a client that resolves hostnames via the proxy (often denoted as socks5h in tools like curl ). If an app resolves hostnames locally, system DNS may bypass the proxy. curl -x socks5://127.0.0.1:1080 https://example.com

curl -x socks5h://127.0.0.1:1080 https://example.com



To set the SOCKS5 mode, type:

adguardvpn-cli config set-mode SOCKS



note AdGuard VPN CLI provides both TCP and UDP proxying in SOCKS5 mode. However, some apps don’t support UDP via a SOCKS5 proxy. For instance, if you select SOCKS5 in your browser, it will use TCP-based protocols (HTTP/1.1 and HTTP/2) by default.

To set the SOCKS listen host, type:

adguardvpn-cli config set-socks-host <host>



Replace <host> with the host you want to use. Using a host other than 127.0.0.1 requires setting a username and password. To set the SOCKS username and password, type:

adguardvpn-cli config set-socks-username <username>

adguardvpn-cli config set-socks-password <password>



Replace <username> and <password> with your desired username and password. To clear the SOCKS username and password, type:

adguardvpn-cli config clear-socks-auth



To set the SOCKS5 port, type:

adguardvpn-cli config set-socks-port <port_number>



Replace <port_number> with the port you want to connect to.

To set a DNS upstream, type:

adguardvpn-cli config set-dns <server_address>



Replace <server_address> with the address of your DNS server. To use this DNS server at the system level, type:

adguardvpn-cli config set-change-system-dns on



If you set the parameter to off , the system DNS settings remain unchanged and DNS queries may bypass the VPN tunnel.

note In SOCKS5 mode, the set-dns and set-change-system-dns commands are inactive. The DNS behavior is determined solely by the settings of each app.

With AdGuard VPN CLI, you can choose how traffic is routed through the VPN tunnel. The routing mode controls system routing when the TUN interface is active. It does not automatically redirect traffic in SOCKS5/proxy mode; apps must be configured to use the local SOCKS5 proxy in that case.

AdGuard VPN CLI brings up the TUN interface but does not modify the system routing table. No default route to the tunnel is installed, so traffic continues to use the existing OS routes.

Use this option if you want to manage routes yourself manually or with third-party tools.

To set the tunnel routing mode to NONE (no routing), type:

adguardvpn-cli config set-tun-routing-mode NONE



AdGuard VPN CLI creates and maintains the minimal set of routes required for the tunnel to work system-wide. Typical behavior includes:

Installing and adjusting routes so eligible traffic (according to your allow, deny, and exclusion settings) flows through the TUN interface.

Preserving access to local networks (commonly RFC1918 subnets) and other exclusions, so that your LAN, printers, and routers remain reachable.

Reacting to reconnects and endpoint changes by reapplying routes as needed.

Use AUTO if you want a “just works” configuration with system-wide protection and no per-app setup.

To set the tunnel routing mode to AUTO (automatic routing), type:

adguardvpn-cli config set-tun-routing-mode AUTO



AdGuard VPN CLI executes a user-supplied script that adds or removes routes when the tunnel state changes. You have full control over what goes through the tunnel and what stays direct.

To set the tunnel routing mode to SCRIPT (custom routing script), type:

adguardvpn-cli config set-tun-routing-mode SCRIPT



To create a routes script with proper permissions, type:

adguardvpn-cli config create-routes-script



Use SCRIPT if you need fine-grained split tunneling, enterprise routing policies, or custom exceptions beyond what AUTO provides.

Linux custom script:

#!/bin/sh

INTERFACE="$1"



# Example 1: Route only specific corporate networks through VPN

ip route add 192.168.100.0/24 dev "$INTERFACE" # Corporate network

ip route add 10.0.0.0/8 dev "$INTERFACE" # Private networks

ip route add 172.16.0.0/12 dev "$INTERFACE" # Another private range



# Example 2: Route everything except local networks

# ip route add 0.0.0.0/1 dev "$INTERFACE"

# ip route add 128.0.0.0/1 dev "$INTERFACE"

# ip -6 route add 2000::/3 dev "$INTERFACE" || true

# ip route del 192.168.0.0/16 dev "$INTERFACE" 2>/dev/null || true

# ip route del 10.0.0.0/8 dev "$INTERFACE" 2>/dev/null || true



macOS custom script:

#!/bin/sh

INTERFACE="$1"



# Example 1: Route only specific corporate networks through VPN

route add 192.168.100.0/24 -iface "$INTERFACE" # Corporate network

route add 10.0.0.0/8 -iface "$INTERFACE" # Private networks

route add 172.16.0.0/12 -iface "$INTERFACE" # Another private range



# Example 2: Route everything except local networks

# route add 1.0.0.0/8 -iface "$INTERFACE"

# route add 2.0.0.0/7 -iface "$INTERFACE"

# route add 4.0.0.0/6 -iface "$INTERFACE"

# route add 8.0.0.0/5 -iface "$INTERFACE"

# route add 16.0.0.0/4 -iface "$INTERFACE"

# route add 32.0.0.0/3 -iface "$INTERFACE"

# route add 64.0.0.0/2 -iface "$INTERFACE"

# route add 128.0.0.0/1 -iface "$INTERFACE"

# route add -inet6 2000::/3 -iface "$INTERFACE" || true

# route delete 192.168.0.0/16 2>/dev/null || true

# route delete 10.0.0.0/8 2>/dev/null || true



To enable the use of AdGuard VPN protocol based on QUIC (HTTP/3), type:

adguardvpn-cli config set-use-quic on



To disable it, set it to off .

If you enable automatic crash reports, AdGuard VPN will notify the developers if something goes wrong. To enable the setting, type:

adguardvpn-cli config send-reports on



To disable it, set it to off .

To change the update channel, type:

adguardvpn-cli config set-update-channel <channel>



Replace <channel> with release , beta , or nightly , depending on your preferences.

AdGuard VPN can show you hints after executing commands — for example, what to do next or how to fix an error. This setting is enabled by default but you can disable it by typing:

adguardvpn-cli config set-show-hints off



To re-enable it, replace off with on .

To report a bug, you may need to share debug logs with the developers or support team. To enable debug logging, type:

adguardvpn-cli config set-debug-logging on



Disable this setting after exporting logs.

The setting is responsible for the appearance of system notifications when AdGuard VPN is turned on/off or waiting for reconnection, for example:

A user turns VPN on — the VPN connected notification appears.

A user turns VPN off — the VPN disconnected notification appears.

A user is waiting for the VPN connection to be recovered — the Waiting for connection notification appears. adguardvpn-cli config set-show-notifications on

There are two modes. In General mode, websites from the list of exclusions are not routed through VPN. In Selective mode, only websites from the list of exclusions are routed through VPN. There is a separate list of exclusions for each mode.

To read about what you can do with exclusions, write this in the command-line interface: adguardvpn-cli site-exclusions -h .

Here are the main options: