Sending feedback
Report a problem or suggest a feature
If you’ve found a bug in AdGuard VPN for Linux or want to suggest a new feature, here’s how to do it:
- Fill out the feedback form.
- Create a GitHub issue. But before you do, check the repository for similar issues.
If you want to support the implementation of a new feature or bugfix, you can vote for it on GitHub. To vote, just react with some emoji.
Collect and send logs
Enable debug logging by typing:
adguardvpn-cli config set-debug-logging on
Reproduce the problem and try to remember the exact time it occurred.
Wait a while, then archive the logs in the Downloads or Home folder by typing:
adguardvpn-cli export-logs
The logs will be downloaded by default to the application folder, the path to the logs will be written in the console.
Send the log file to devteam@adguard.com. Specify the time of the error and attach a link to your GitHub issue or its number (it appears as #number next to the title). Alternatively, you can upload the log file to Google Drive and share it with devteam@adguard.com. Attach the file link to your GitHub issue.
Disable debug logging by typing:
adguardvpn-cli config set-debug-logging off