Sending feedback

If you’ve found a bug in AdGuard VPN for Linux or want to suggest a new feature, here’s how to do it:

If you want to support the implementation of a new feature or bugfix, you can vote for it on GitHub. To vote, just react with some emoji.

Collect and send logs

  1. Enable debug logging by typing:

    adguardvpn-cli config set-debug-logging on

  2. Reproduce the problem and try to remember the exact time it occurred.

  3. Wait a while, then archive the logs in the Downloads or Home folder by typing:

    adguardvpn-cli export-logs

    The logs will be downloaded by default to the application folder, the path to the logs will be written in the console.

  4. Send the log file to devteam@adguard.com. Specify the time of the error and attach a link to your GitHub issue or its number (it appears as #number next to the title). Alternatively, you can upload the log file to Google Drive and share it with devteam@adguard.com. Attach the file link to your GitHub issue.

  5. Disable debug logging by typing:

    adguardvpn-cli config set-debug-logging off

