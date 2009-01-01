On this page

How to set up AdGuard VPN for Linux on an Asuswrt-Merlin router

System requirements AdGuard VPN CLI requires at least 22 MB of free storage space on your router’s disk or external USB after installing necessary packages. Asuswrt-Merlin firmware: Make sure your router is running the Asuswrt-Merlin firmware. USB drive: A USB drive formatted in a native Linux file system (ext2, ext3, or ext4). We will go through the formatting process in this guide.

The default IP address for most routers is 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1 . If you’ve changed the IP address or if you’re unsure, you can find it by checking the IP configuration on a connected device.

Open Command Prompt: ipconfig

Look for the Default Gateway under your active network connection. This is your router’s IP address.

Open Terminal and run this command for Linux: ip route | grep default

Or this one for Mac: route -n get default

Look for the default entry. The IP address next to it is your router’s IP address.

First, make sure that SSH access is enabled on your router. This setting is usually found in the router’s web interface. JFFS custom scripts will be used to set routing rules.

Log in to the web interface. This is usually accessible via a web browser at http://192.168.1.1 . Otherwise, replace 192.168.1.1 with your router’s IP address. Scroll down to Advanced settings, Administration → System. Scroll to Service, click Enable SSH → LAN. Select 22 in Port and Yes in Allow Password Login. Go up to Persistent JFFS2 partition and enable JFFS custom scripts and configs. Click Apply at the bottom of the page.

You’ll need an SSH client. Most Linux and macOS systems come with an SSH client pre-installed. For Windows, you can use PowerShell, the built-in SSH client in Windows 10/11, or a third-party application like PuTTY.

Open Terminal or PowerShell. Run the SSH command: ssh admin@192.168.1.1

Replace 192.168.1.1 with your router’s IP address and admin with your admin username. If this is your first time connecting to the router via SSH, you’ll see a message like this: The authenticity of host '192.168.1.1 (192.168.1.1)' can't be established.

ECDSA key fingerprint is SHA256:...

Are you sure you want to continue connecting (yes/no/[fingerprint])?

Type yes and press Enter. Enter the router’s password when prompted. The SSH login username and password are the same as the admin credentials.

Download and install PuTTY from the official website. Open PuTTY. In the Host Name (or IP address) field, enter your router’s IP address (e.g., 192.168.1.1 ). Make sure the Connection type is set to SSH. Click Open. When the Terminal window opens, enter the router’s credentials. The SSH login username and password are the same as the admin credentials.

Once logged into your SSH client, you can use various commands to interact with your router’s Linux-based operating system. To proceed, you will need to install Entware OPKG Manager. It allows you to install third-party software packages to expand router capabilities. Skip to the next step if you already have it installed.

Note that you cannot use both Optware (outdated alternative) and Entware at the same time.

The Asus DownloadMaster is based on Optware, and therefore is not compatible with Entware. You will have to uninstall DownloadMaster and look at the alternatives provided by Entware.

After uninstalling, make sure that asusware.arm or asusware.* dir on the mounted disk partition is deleted. Otherwise, Entware won’t work properly. After uninstalling DownloadMaster, make sure the router is rebooted.

You will need to plug a USB disk that’s formatted in a native Linux file system (ext2, ext3 or ext4). To format a disk, use amtm. Plug a USB disk into your router, then start amtm with:

amtm



Use this option to format a disk and mount it to router:

fd



Go through the formatting process and select the recommended options. All files from the USB disk will be deleted. For this setup to work, USB disk should always stay connected.

After mounting your USB, the router will reboot. To start the installation process, first reconnect to your router over SSH.

Then launch the amtm application by simply running:

amtm



The menu will offer you the option ep to initiate the Entware installation.

If you are running a firmware version older than 384.15 (or 384.13_4 for the RT-AC87U and RT-AC3200), then you start the installation by running the following command instead.

entware-setup.sh



If the entware-setup.sh script is not found, download and run the following script to install Entware:

wget -O - http://bin.entware.net/armv7sf-k3.2/installer/generic.sh | sh



Exit amtm by pressing e .

Update the package lists:

opkg update



Install required packages:

opkg install curl ca-certificates



Go to /opt folder by running cd /opt and run the AdGuardVPN CLI installation script:

curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardVPNCLI/master/scripts/release/install.sh | sh -s -- -v



When asked “Would you like to link the binary to /usr/local/bin? “, reply y . If failed to link the binary, run this line:

ln -s /opt/adguardvpn_cli/adguardvpn-cli /opt/bin



Import the SSL certificate and the tun module and set an alternative folder for the user directory. By default, it will be stored in /tmp and you’ll lose your settings after a reboot. Run this before each new session.

export SSL_CERT_FILE = /opt/etc/ssl/certs/ca-certificates.crt

export HOME = /opt/home/admin

modprobe tun



Log in to your account To use AdGuard VPN for Linux, you need an AdGuard account. You can sign up on our website or in the Terminal. To sign up or log in, type: adguardvpn - cli login

Connect to VPN Select a VPN server location that best suits your needs. In general, the closer the server, the faster the connection. To view available locations, type: adguardvpn - cli list - locations

To connect to a specific location, type: adguardvpn - cli connect - l LOCATION_NAME

Replace LOCATION_NAME with the city, country, or ISO code of the location you want to connect to. For quick connect, type: adguardvpn - cli connect

AdGuard VPN will choose the fastest location available and remember it for future quick connections. Enter yes when asked “Would you like to set default routes in TUN mode?” AdGuard VPN CLI will create a tun0 interface for VPN tunneling. Adjust your settings Get a list of all available AdGuard VPN commands and customize the VPN client to your needs. To view all commands, type: adguardvpn - cli -- help - all



This step configures firewall rules on an Asuswrt-Merlin router to route traffic through AdGuard VPN.