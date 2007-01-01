On this page

How to set up AdGuard VPN for Linux on an OpenWRT router

System requirements AdGuard VPN for Linux, also known as AdGuard VPN CLI, requires at least 22 MB of free storage space on your router’s built-in memory or external USB after installing necessary packages.

This setting is usually found in the router’s web interface.

For OpenWrt:

Log into the web interface. Typically, this is accessible via a web browser at http://192.168.1.1 . Navigate to System → Administration. Make sure that SSH Access is enabled.

By default, OpenWrt allows SSH access to the router.

The default IP address for most routers is 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1 . If you’ve changed the IP address or if you’re unsure, you can find it by checking the IP configuration on a connected device.

Open command prompt: ipconfig

Look for the Default Gateway under your active network connection. This is your router’s IP address.

Open Terminal and run this on Linux: ip route | grep default

Or this on Mac: route -n get default

Look for the default entry. The IP address next to it is your router’s IP address.

Most Linux and macOS systems come with an SSH client pre-installed. For Windows, you can use PowerShell, the built-in SSH client in Windows 10/11, or a third-party application like PuTTY.

Open Terminal or PowerShell. Run the SSH command: ssh root@192.168.1.1

Replace 192.168.1.1 with your router’s IP address. If this is your first time connecting to the router via SSH, you’ll see a message like: The authenticity of host '192.168.1.1 (192.168.1.1)' can't be established.

ECDSA key fingerprint is SHA256: ...

Are you sure you want to continue connecting? (Yes/No/[Fingerprint])

Type Yes and press Enter. Enter the router’s password when prompted. The default password for OpenWrt is typically empty (just press Enter), but you should have set a password during the initial setup.

Download and install PuTTY from the official website. Open PuTTY. In the Host Name (or IP address) field, enter your router’s IP address (e.g., 192.168.1.1 ). Ensure the Connection type is set to SSH. Click Open. When the Terminal window opens, log in. The default username is root and the default password is keenetic .

Once logged in, you can use various commands to interact with your router’s Linux-based operating system.

Update package lists (OpenWrt):

opkg update



Install required packages:

opkg install curl kmod-tun ca-certificates



Run the AdGuard VPN CLI installation script:

curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardVPNCLI/master/scripts/release/install.sh | sh -s -- -v



Log in to your account To use AdGuard VPN for Linux, you need an AdGuard account. You can sign up or log in on our website or in the Terminal. To sign up or log in, type: adguardvpn - cli login

Note: If failed to link the binary to /usr/local/bin , use full file path to run all commands. For example, /opt/adguardvpn_cli/adguardvpn-cli login Connect to VPN Select a VPN server location that best suits your needs. In general, the closer the server is to you, the faster the connection. To view available locations, type: adguardvpn - cli list - locations

To connect to a specific location, type: adguardvpn - cli connect - l LOCATION_NAME

Replace LOCATION_NAME with the city, country, or ISO code of the location you want to connect to. For quick connect, type: adguardvpn - cli connect

AdGuard VPN will choose the fastest location available and remember it for future quick connections. Adjust your settings Get a list of all available AdGuard VPN commands and customize the VPN client to your needs. To view all commands, type: adguardvpn - cli -- help - all

AdGuard VPN CLI will create a tun0 interface for VPN tunneling.

You can do it in the web interface or in the command line. Steps below describe setup via SSH command line.

Add a new unmanaged interface via SSH ssh admin@router_ip

uci set network.tun0 = 'interface'

uci set network.tun0.proto = 'none'

uci set network.tun0.device = 'tun0'

uci commit network

/etc/init.d/network reload

Add tun0 to WAN zone For traffic to go through VPN, add tun0 to WAN zone. The WAN interface which connects to the Internet will typically be in a zone named wan or something similar. Check your router’s configuration files or firewall settings to find out which zone is associated with the WAN interface. To do so, list the existing firewall zones: uci show firewall

This will show a config file with all zones listed. Look for a section like firewall.@zone[1] or similar where option name 'wan' is defined. The number [1] could be different depending on your configuration. Run this SSH command, replace zone[1] with correct wan zone identified before: uci show firewall | grep "=zone"

uci add_list firewall.@zone [ 1 ] .network = 'tun0'

uci commit firewall

/etc/init.d/firewall reload

If you want to disable all traffic that is not protected by VPN, run the following command. This way you won’t have an Internet connection at all if VPN disconnects. If you choose not to do this step, your real IP will be exposed if the VPN disconnects. uci del_list firewall.@zone [ 1 ] .network = 'wan'

uci del_list firewall.@zone [ 1 ] .network = 'wan6'

uci commit firewall

/etc/init.d/firewall reload

If you’ve changed your mind and want to allow direct traffic, run the following command: uci add_list firewall.@zone [ 1 ] .network = 'wan'

uci add_list firewall.@zone [ 1 ] .network = 'wan6'

uci commit firewall

/etc/init.d/firewall reload



To automatically launch AdGuard VPN CLI after rebooting the router, create a file at …/etc/init.d/adguardvpn .

Paste this into the file:

#!/bin/sh /etc/rc.common

# Example script

# Copyright (C) 2007 OpenWrt.org

START=99

STOP=99

HOME=/root

start() {

/opt/adguardvpn_cli/adguardvpn-cli connect

}



stop() {

/opt/adguardvpn_cli/adguardvpn-cli disconnect



}



Run this to grant access to and enable auto-launch: