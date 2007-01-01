How to set up AdGuard VPN for Linux on an OpenWRT router
AdGuard VPN for Linux, also known as AdGuard VPN CLI, requires at least 22 MB of free storage space on your router’s built-in memory or external USB after installing necessary packages.
1. Make sure that SSH is enabled on your router
This setting is usually found in the router’s web interface.
For OpenWrt:
Log into the web interface. Typically, this is accessible via a web browser at
http://192.168.1.1.
Navigate to System → Administration.
Make sure that SSH Access is enabled.
By default, OpenWrt allows SSH access to the router.
2. Determine your router’s IP address
The default IP address for most routers is
192.168.1.1 or
192.168.0.1. If you’ve changed the IP address or if you’re unsure, you can find it by checking the IP configuration on a connected device.
On Windows
Open command prompt:
ipconfig
Look for the Default Gateway under your active network connection. This is your router’s IP address.
On macOS and Linux
Open Terminal and run this on Linux:
ip route | grep default
Or this on Mac:
route -n get default
Look for the default entry. The IP address next to it is your router’s IP address.
3. Use an SSH client to connect to the router
Most Linux and macOS systems come with an SSH client pre-installed. For Windows, you can use PowerShell, the built-in SSH client in Windows 10/11, or a third-party application like PuTTY.
Built-in SSH client (Linux, macOS, and Windows 10/11)
Open Terminal or PowerShell.
Run the SSH command:
ssh root@192.168.1.1
Replace
192.168.1.1with your router’s IP address.
If this is your first time connecting to the router via SSH, you’ll see a message like:
The authenticity of host '192.168.1.1 (192.168.1.1)' can't be established.
ECDSA key fingerprint is SHA256: ...
Are you sure you want to continue connecting? (Yes/No/[Fingerprint])
Type
Yesand press Enter.
Enter the router’s password when prompted. The default password for OpenWrt is typically empty (just press Enter), but you should have set a password during the initial setup.
PuTTY (Windows)
Download and install PuTTY from the official website.
Open PuTTY.
In the Host Name (or IP address) field, enter your router’s IP address (e.g.,
192.168.1.1).
Ensure the Connection type is set to SSH.
Click Open.
When the Terminal window opens, log in. The default username is
rootand the default password is
keenetic.
4. Basic SSH commands
Once logged in, you can use various commands to interact with your router’s Linux-based operating system.
Update package lists (OpenWrt):
opkg update
Install required packages:
opkg install curl kmod-tun ca-certificates
Run the AdGuard VPN CLI installation script:
curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardVPNCLI/master/scripts/release/install.sh | sh -s -- -v
5. Set up AdGuard VPN CLI
Log in to your account
To use AdGuard VPN for Linux, you need an AdGuard account.
You can sign up or log in on our website or in the Terminal.
To sign up or log in, type:
adguardvpn-cli login
Note: If failed to link the binary to
/usr/local/bin, use full file path to run all commands. For example,
/opt/adguardvpn_cli/adguardvpn-cli login
Connect to VPN
Select a VPN server location that best suits your needs.
In general, the closer the server is to you, the faster the connection.
To view available locations, type:
adguardvpn-cli list-locations
To connect to a specific location, type:
adguardvpn-cli connect -l LOCATION_NAME
Replace LOCATION_NAME with the city, country, or ISO code of the location you want to connect to.
For quick connect, type:
adguardvpn-cli connect
AdGuard VPN will choose the fastest location available and remember it for future quick connections.
Adjust your settings
Get a list of all available AdGuard VPN commands and customize the VPN client to your needs.
To view all commands, type:
adguardvpn-cli --help-all
AdGuard VPN CLI will create a tun0 interface for VPN tunneling.
6. Set up firewall rules
You can do it in the web interface or in the command line. Steps below describe setup via SSH command line.
Add a new unmanaged interface via SSH
ssh admin@router_ip
uci set network.tun0='interface'
uci set network.tun0.proto='none'
uci set network.tun0.device='tun0'
uci commit network
/etc/init.d/network reload
Add tun0 to WAN zone
For traffic to go through VPN, add tun0 to WAN zone. The WAN interface which connects to the Internet will typically be in a zone named
wanor something similar. Check your router’s configuration files or firewall settings to find out which zone is associated with the WAN interface.
To do so, list the existing firewall zones:
uci show firewall
This will show a config file with all zones listed. Look for a section like
firewall.@zone[1]or similar where
option name 'wan'is defined. The number
[1]could be different depending on your configuration.
Run this SSH command, replace
zone[1]with correct
wanzone identified before:
uci show firewall | grep "=zone"
uci add_list firewall.@zone[1].network='tun0'
uci commit firewall
/etc/init.d/firewall reload
If you want to disable all traffic that is not protected by VPN, run the following command. This way you won’t have an Internet connection at all if VPN disconnects. If you choose not to do this step, your real IP will be exposed if the VPN disconnects.
uci del_list firewall.@zone[1].network='wan'
uci del_list firewall.@zone[1].network='wan6'
uci commit firewall
/etc/init.d/firewall reload
If you’ve changed your mind and want to allow direct traffic, run the following command:
uci add_list firewall.@zone[1].network='wan'
uci add_list firewall.@zone[1].network='wan6'
uci commit firewall
/etc/init.d/firewall reload
7. Set up automatic launch for AdGuard VPN CLI
To automatically launch AdGuard VPN CLI after rebooting the router, create a file at
…/etc/init.d/adguardvpn.
Paste this into the file:
#!/bin/sh /etc/rc.common
# Example script
# Copyright (C) 2007 OpenWrt.org
START=99
STOP=99
HOME=/root
start() {
/opt/adguardvpn_cli/adguardvpn-cli connect
}
stop() {
/opt/adguardvpn_cli/adguardvpn-cli disconnect
}
Run this to grant access to and enable auto-launch:
chmod +x /etc/init.d/adguardvpn
/etc/init.d/adguardvpn enable