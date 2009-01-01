Usage issues with subscriptions purchased via the App Store

Some users can’t use their AdGuard VPN subscription purchased through the App Store. This issue may occur in two cases:

if an incorrect Apple ID was used for this App Store purchase

or if you hid your email address from app developers

To solve this problem, please follow these steps:

Go to iOS Settings → [your Apple ID name] → Media & Purchases → View Account. Make sure that the email address matches the one you use for your Apple ID. If the email addresses do not match, please email to support@adguard.com : describe your problem and provide us with the address used for the App Store. If the email addresses match, navigate to Apple ID → iCloud → Hide My Email, find our app in the list, copy the email address, and send it to support@adguard.com along with a description of your problem. Usually, such an email address ends with @privaterelay.appleid.com or @icloud.com .

Once the support team has the email address you used for the purchase, they’ll transfer your subscription to the correct account and you’ll be able to start using it. They also may ask for additional information to verify that it’s you. You can provide the support team with your Apple purchase receipt to help speed up the process.