How to use Hide My Email

Apple’s Hide My Email feature is a great tool to keep your real email address private when signing up for websites and apps that use Apple ID. You can even use it for private correspondence and manage all incoming messages just as you would with a regular email account. This way, you can protect your privacy and keep your real email address hidden from prying eyes.

note The feature is only available for iOS 15 and higher and requires an iCloud+ subscription.

To use this feature, go to Settings → [Your Apple ID name] → iCloud → Hide My Email, tap + Create new address and follow the on-screen instructions.

You can generate a unique and random email address that forwards incoming messages to your actual address. It might look like this: chimney.floture_0s@icloud.com. There is no upper limit to the number of email addresses you can create. You can categorize them with labels and use each one for different purposes: signing up, receiving newsletters, etc. Apple ensures that the content of messages handled through the Hide My Email service is not inspected beyond standard spam filtering.

The Hide My Email feature is also available in Apple’s Mail app. To send an email without disclosing your real email address, simply select Hide My Email in the From field when composing your message.