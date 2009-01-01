On this page

How to collect and send logs

If you encounter any problem while using AdGuard VPN for Android, you can inform us about it by sending the app logs.

By default, AdGuard VPN for Android uses the Default logging level, that is, the basic collection of data about running processes of the app. To send these logs, follow the next steps:

Open AdGuard VPN for Android and, if possible, repeat the actions that led to the error. Note the exact time when this error occurred. Open Settings → Support → Report a bug. In the opened form, enter your email address for feedback and describe the error found, including the time when this error occurred. If you can’t reproduce the problem, specify as accurately as possible when it last occurred. Check Send app logs and system info. Your logs will be sent along with the report.

note You can also export and send logs manually. To do this, go to Settings → General → Advanced and tap Export logs and system info.

In most cases, the Default logging level is sufficient to trace down possible bugs. But there are cases when more detailed technical information about the device and connections is required, and then our support team will ask you to enable the Extended or Extreme logging level. To send these types of logs, follow these steps: