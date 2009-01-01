Skip to main content

How to collect and send logs

If you encounter any problem while using AdGuard VPN for Android, you can inform us about it by sending the app logs.

Collecting and sending standard logs

By default, AdGuard VPN for Android uses the Default logging level, that is, the basic collection of data about running processes of the app. To send these logs, follow the next steps:

  1. Open AdGuard VPN for Android and, if possible, repeat the actions that led to the error. Note the exact time when this error occurred.

  2. Open SettingsSupportReport a bug.

  3. In the opened form, enter your email address for feedback and describe the error found, including the time when this error occurred. If you can’t reproduce the problem, specify as accurately as possible when it last occurred.

  4. Check Send app logs and system info. Your logs will be sent along with the report.

note

You can also export and send logs manually. To do this, go to SettingsGeneralAdvanced and tap Export logs and system info.

Collecting and sending extended logs

In most cases, the Default logging level is sufficient to trace down possible bugs. But there are cases when more detailed technical information about the device and connections is required, and then our support team will ask you to enable the Extended or Extreme logging level. To send these types of logs, follow these steps:

  1. Open AdGuard VPN for Android and select Settings (the gear icon at the bottom right corner) → GeneralAdvancedLogging level.

  2. Select Extended or Extreme.

  3. Repeat the actions that led to the error and note the time when it occurred.

  4. Switch the logging level back to Default.

  5. Return to Settings and open Support. Tap Report a bug.

  6. In the form that opens, enter your email address for feedback and describe the error you found, including the time when it occurred.

  7. Check mark next to Send app logs and system info and tap Send.

