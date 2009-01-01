On this page

Problems with Restricted Mode profile

The owners of phones and tablets running the Android 7+ operating system might face the problem caused by using a profile with Restricted Mode. If you have such a profile, AdGuard VPN, like other applications that use VPN, gets restrictions on selective handling of VPN traffic. Also, one of the reasons for this problem may be using Dual App/Dual Messenger profile on your device. Below are described the recommendations that you can apply when this problem occurs.

You have two ways to solve the issue:

Activate the developer mode and enable USB debugging: Open the Settings application on your phone;

application on your phone; Go to System section (last item in the settings menu). In this section find sub-item About phone ;

section (last item in the settings menu). In this section find sub-item ; Click the Build number line 7 times. After that, you will receive a notification that You are now a developer (If necessary, enter an unlock code for the device);

line 7 times. After that, you will receive a notification that (If necessary, enter an unlock code for the device); Open System Settings → Developer Options → Scroll down and enable USB debugging → Confirm debugging is enabled in the window Allow USB debugging after reading the warning carefully. note If you have any difficulties or additional questions, full instructions can be found here. Install and configure ADB; note On the Windows platform, Samsung owners may need to install this utility. Connect your device using a USB cable to the computer or laptop on which you installed ADB; Open the command line on your PC: Cmd.exe if you are using Windows ;

if you are using ; Terminal if you are using macOS; Enter the command adb shell pm grant com.adguard.vpn android.permission.INTERACT_ACROSS_USERS and press Enter.

You can find here how to manage user accounts from an Android device.

note In some cases restricted user accounts are created implicitly and cannot be removed. For instance, when you use Dual Messenger or Dual App features on Samsung or LG devices. Read below how to fix the issue in these cases.

Owners of LG or Samsung phones may also encounter a similar issue. It can be caused by using Dual App/Dual Messenger function (which automatically creates a restricted profile). To solve this issue, you need to disable this feature.

Open Settings ;

; Press Advanced ;

; Scroll down and then press Dual Messenger ;

; Disable the Dual Messenger for all apps;

for all apps; Lock the device for 5 minutes;

Unlock the screen and try again to create the VPN profile.