Problems with Restricted Mode profile
The owners of phones and tablets running the Android 7+ operating system might face the problem caused by using a profile with Restricted Mode. If you have such a profile, AdGuard VPN, like other applications that use VPN, gets restrictions on selective handling of VPN traffic. Also, one of the reasons for this problem may be using Dual App/Dual Messenger profile on your device. Below are described the recommendations that you can apply when this problem occurs.
Solutions
You have two ways to solve the issue:
Option 1: Grant permissions to AdGuard VPN using ADB
Activate the developer mode and enable USB debugging:
note
- Open the Settings application on your phone;
- Go to System section (last item in the settings menu). In this section find sub-item About phone;
- Click the Build number line 7 times. After that, you will receive a notification that You are now a developer (If necessary, enter an unlock code for the device);
- Open System Settings → Developer Options → Scroll down and enable USB debugging → Confirm debugging is enabled in the window Allow USB debugging after reading the warning carefully.
If you have any difficulties or additional questions, full instructions can be found here.
- note
On the Windows platform, Samsung owners may need to install this utility.
Connect your device using a USB cable to the computer or laptop on which you installed ADB;
Open the command line on your PC:
- Cmd.exe if you are using Windows;
- Terminal if you are using macOS;
Enter the command
adb shell pm grant com.adguard.vpn android.permission.INTERACT_ACROSS_USERSand press Enter.
Option 2: Remove Restricted user account
You can find here how to manage user accounts from an Android device.
In some cases restricted user accounts are created implicitly and cannot be removed. For instance, when you use Dual Messenger or Dual App features on Samsung or LG devices. Read below how to fix the issue in these cases.
LG and Samsung devices
Owners of LG or Samsung phones may also encounter a similar issue. It can be caused by using Dual App/Dual Messenger function (which automatically creates a restricted profile). To solve this issue, you need to disable this feature.
Samsung
- Open Settings;
- Press Advanced;
- Scroll down and then press Dual Messenger;
- Disable the Dual Messenger for all apps;
- Lock the device for 5 minutes;
- Unlock the screen and try again to create the VPN profile.
LG
- Open Settings;
- Choose the General tab;
- Scroll down and then press Dual App;
- Remove all apps from the list;
- Reboot your device.