Installation and removal

AdGuard VPN can only be installed on Android devices with Android 9.0 or later versions.

You can install the AdGuard VPN for Android app for free from Google Play. To do this, follow this link and tap Install or follow a few simple steps:

Open the Google Play app on your device and tap Search at the top of the screen. Next, in the search bar, start typing AdGuard and select adguard vpn from the list of suggested options. Select AdGuard VPN - private proxy from the list of suggested apps and tap Install. Wait for the installation to finish and tap Open.

AdGuard VPN for Android has been successfully installed!

Android 7 users won’t find a compatible app version in the download section of the AdGuard VPN website, as it’s no longer supported in the latest releases.

However, you still can download an older, compatible version.

If you decided to delete AdGuard VPN for Android, find the icon of this app and hold it. In the opened list, tap Uninstall.

You can learn more about the AdGuard VPN for Android in this article.