Compatibility with AdGuard Ad Blocker

AdGuard VPN has the VPN operating mode enabled by default, which uses its own AdGuard VPN protocol. It provides the best combination of connection speed and security. However, this operating mode does not allow AdGuard VPN and AdGuard Ad Blocker to work simultaneously. The Integrated mode, in turn, uses a special internal protocol, which makes it possible for the two apps to work together.

If you have AdGuard Ad Blocker, Integrated Mode will turn on automatically when you install AdGuard VPN, allowing you to use both apps at the same time.

If you are installing AdGuard Ad Blocker after AdGuard VPN, follow these steps to use them together: