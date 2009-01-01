On this page

How to use AdGuard VPN in countries with Internet restrictions

In certain regions, such as China, Iran, and Russia, users might experience problems connecting to AdGuard VPN. Here are the options that might help.

If adguard-vpn.com is not accessible, try using the mirror website.

info To avoid potential phishing or malicious websites, only follow mirror links provided in this Knowledge base or by the AdGuard VPN support team.

If you don’t see AdGuard VPN in the App Store, try changing the country or region in your Apple ID settings. Another option is to create a new Apple account and connect it to the App Store. Instructions for both cases are described in a separate article.

After you change the region or link a different account to the App Store, install AdGuard VPN.

If you experience problems with Google Play, download the APK file from AdGuard VPN’s mirror website.

Always make sure that you are using the latest version of AdGuard VPN, as updates typically include vital fixes and enhancements.

Use AdGuard VPN’s full-fledged apps instead of browser extensions for a more robust and stable connection.

If you encounter problems connecting to a particular location, try connecting to another one. If all locations fail to respond, restart the app to refresh the server list.

Try switching between mobile data and Wi-Fi: the problem may be network-specific.

If you use AdGuard VPN alongside AdGuard Ad Blocker on mobile, ensure that the General or VPN operating mode is selected in the app settings.

If you have connectivity issues, do not enable Use QUIC in Advanced settings.

If all else fails, don’t hesitate to reach out to our support team at support@adguard-vpn.com for further assistance.