How to set up AdGuard VPN on your router

note

This option is only available if you have an AdGuard VPN subscription and your router supports IPsec in its VPN Client (Not VPN Server) settings. If IPsec is not listed in the VPN CLient settings, you can try setting up AdGuard VPN for Linux. This solution uses AdGuard's proprietary protocol and is compatible with Keenetic, OpenWRT, and Asuswrt-Merlin routers.