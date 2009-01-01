How to set up AdGuard VPN on your router
Setting up AdGuard VPN on your router allows you to protect all devices connected to your network. This includes smart TVs, media players, gaming consoles, and other gadgets that do not support VPN apps directly.
This option is only available if you have an AdGuard VPN subscription and your router supports IPsec in its VPN Client (Not VPN Server) settings. If IPsec is not listed in the VPN CLient settings, you can try setting up AdGuard VPN for Linux. This solution uses AdGuard's proprietary protocol and is compatible with Keenetic, OpenWRT, and Asuswrt-Merlin routers.
In your AdGuard account, select AdGuard VPN.
Under Devices, click Add router.
Select the desired VPN server location and generate credentials.note
The next steps may vary depending on your router. We have used the Keenetic router as an example.
In your admin page, go to the router settings.
Enable VPN Client and click Add VPN server.
Select IPsec-client (it may for some router brands be called IKEv2; not L2TP/IPsec).
Enter the credentials you created in step 3.
Connect devices to your router.
You’ll need to update your router settings if you want to change the VPN server location.
Routers known to be incompatible with AdGuard VPN
- ASUS
- Only has IPsec in the VPN Server settings, and not in the correct VPN Fusion/VPN Client settings
- FRITZ!Box