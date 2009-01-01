On this page

How to subscribe

AdGuard VPN is available in two versions — a free and a paid one. The subscription allows you to use the app without any restrictions on traffic, connection speed and the choice of locations. Read more about all the advantages of AdGuard VPN Unlimited.

If you have decided to purchase a subscription to AdGuard VPN, there are two ways to do this:

Via an in-app purchase. Go to the AdGuard VPN app and tap the arrow in the upper right corner of the screen. Select the most suitable subscription plan and tap Subscribe. This option is available for AdGuard VPN mobile apps for iOS and Android. On our website. There are three subscription plans to choose from — monthly, 1-year, and 2-year. Choose the one that suits you best and enter the email address that will be associated with your subscription. You can pay for your subscription using your bank card, PayPal account, or cryptocurrency.

The subscription can be canceled in your AdGuard account. To cancel your subscription:

In your AdGuard account, go to Licenses. Click Cancel subscription below the subscription you no longer need.

The canceled subscription will remain valid until its expiry date.