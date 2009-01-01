On this page

How to collect and send logs

If you encounter any problems while using AdGuard VPN for Mac, you can inform us about it by sending application logs.

By default, AdGuard VPN for Mac uses the standard logging level, that is, the basic collection of data about running processes of the app. To send these logs, follow the next steps:

Open AdGuard VPN for Mac and, if possible, repeat the actions that led to the error. Note the exact time when this error occurred. Click Support (in the menu above) → Report a bug. In the opened form, enter your email address for feedback and describe the error found, including the time when this error occurred. If you can’t reproduce the problem, specify as accurately as possible when it last occurred. There is a check mark next to the Send detailed system info, which means that when you send a report, you also send logs.

note If for some reason it is more convenient for you to send us logs in another way, you can export them yourself. To do this, select Settings → App settings → Advanced settings → Export logs and system info.

In most cases, the default logging level is sufficient to trace down possible bugs. But there are cases when more detailed technical information about the device and connections is required, and then our support team will ask you to enable the extended logging level. To send this type of logs, follow these steps:

Open AdGuard VPN for Mac and select Settings → App settings → Advanced settings. In the Logging level pop-up window, select Extended. Repeat the actions that led to the error, and note the time when it occurred. Switch the logging level back to Default. Then select Support (in the menu above) → Report a bug. In the opened form, enter your email address for feedback and describe the error found, including the time when this error occurred. Make sure that there is a check mark next to Send detailed system info and click Send.

note If for some reason it is more convenient for you to send us logs in another way, you can export them yourself. To do this, select Settings → App settings → Advanced settings → Export logs and system info.

This section is updated regularly. If you have not found a solution to your problem in the articles given in this section, contact AdGuard technical support at support@adguard-vpn.com.