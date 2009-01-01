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AdGuard VPN’s GitHub repositories

At AdGuard, our goal is to make the Internet safer, more comfortable, and more transparent. This commitment is reflected not only in our product features and strict privacy policies, but also in the fact that we keep our work as open as possible. That includes actively interacting with our community.

This is why all of AdGuard VPN products have public GitHub repositories — online spaces where anybody can see what we are working on, report issues directly to AdGuard developers, and even contribute to our open-source projects.

This article lists the main AdGuard VPN-related repositories, summarizes the purpose of each one, and gives a simple breakdown of what users can do there. You can also check a list of all AdGuard’s core GitHub repositories and a guide on how to use them.

note Creating an issue on GitHub is the most effective way to bring the attention of AdGuard VPN developers to a problem. Just make sure to check that a similar issue doesn’t already exist and describe the problem in a comprehensive but concise way. If it does exist, you can upvote it.

As part of our commitment to transparency, we host all legal documents — such as End-User License Agreements, Privacy Policies, and Terms and Conditions — on GitHub. The adguard-vpn.com folder in our LegalDocs repo lets anyone check the full history of changes to AdGuard VPN-related documents.

In these repositories, users can:

View and report bugs or feature requests via GitHub issues

Check changelogs, track release history, monitor updates

Download latest, previous, and beta builds (except for iOS)

Repository of AdGuard VPN for iOS. Serves as an open bug tracker.

Repository of AdGuard VPN for Android. Serves as an open bug tracker.

Repository of AdGuard VPN for Windows. Serves as an open bug tracker.

Repository of AdGuard VPN for Mac — app designed for macOS.

Repository of AdGuard VPN Browser Extension.

Repository of AdGuard VPN for Linux — a command‑line interface for managing VPN connection. The repo acts as a bug tracker.

AdGuard VPN Knowledge Base is aimed to help users better understand and use AdGuard VPN. It describes each AdGuard VPN product in detail: from feature overviews and problem-solving guides to advanced setting manuals and API documentations. In the repository users can:

Suggest corrections or edits to knowledge base articles

Propose new articles

Test or run the local version

Shared codebase used in AdGuard VPN products across platforms for AdGuard VPN protocol implementation. Users can:

Contribute to VPN stack behavior

Report or view performance issues and bugs

AdGuard DNS can be enabled in the DNS server section of AdGuard VPN apps for additional protection.

Open-source repository that is also used for tracking bugs and issues related to AdGuard DNS service. Users can:

View and report DNS issues

Suggest improvements

Repository of AdGuard DNS filter — the main DNS-level blocking list used in AdGuard DNS and DNS filtering features. Users can:

Inspect the current rule set

Propose changes or additions

Above, we listed the main AdGuard VPN-related repositories, while in total there are 96 AdGuard repos. You can find all of them on the AdGuardTeam GitHub page.