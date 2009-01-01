On this page

VPN modes and Exclusion lists

This section explains how to use website and app exclusions in different VPN modes.

AdGuard VPN has two modes:

By default, AdGuard VPN is active for all websites and apps, except for those added to the website and app exclusion lists. AdGuard VPN is active selectively: only for the websites and apps from the exclusion lists.

note You can set different VPN modes for apps and websites. For example, you can set AdGuard VPN to be active for all apps except for those added to the app exclusion list, and active only for the websites from the website exclusion list.

An exclusion list is a list of apps or websites that AdGuard VPN excludes or includes in its tunnel based on the current VPN mode.

note Each VPN mode has two exclusion lists: one for apps and one for websites. In total, there are four exclusion lists: App exclusion list [VPN active everywhere]

App exclusion list [VPN active selectively]

Website exclusion list [VPN active everywhere]

Website exclusion list [VPN active selectively]

You can set up four combinations of VPN activity.

AdGuard VPN is active everywhere except for apps and websites from the app and website exclusion lists.

VPN mode:

Active for all apps except app exclusions

Active for all websites except website exclusions

Applied exclusion lists:

App exclusion list [VPN active everywhere]

Website exclusion list [VPN active everywhere]

This is the default VPN mode with maximum VPN protection. If you want to exclude a website or an app from AdGuard VPN, add them to the respective exclusion list.

Empty exclusion lists: Your app and website exclusion lists can be empty. If nothing is specified in them, AdGuard VPN will be active for all apps and websites.

Why use this mode: You want a blanket VPN protection for everything on your device. If a specific app or website needs to work outside the VPN, add it to Exclusions.

caution If you add a browser app to the app exclusion list, AdGuard VPN won’t be active for any websites opened in that browser.

AdGuard VPN is active only for the apps from the app exclusion list and for all websites except those from the website exclusion list.

VPN mode:

Active only for apps from app exclusions

Active for all websites except website exclusions

Applied exclusion lists:

App exclusion list [VPN active selectively]

Website exclusion list [VPN active everywhere]

To switch to this mode, leave AdGuard VPN active for all websites and set it to be on only for the apps from the app exclusion list. This mode provides less VPN protection coverage because you need to add apps to the app exclusion list to ensure they are protected.

This mode requires your attention to setting up your app exclusion list.

Empty exclusion lists: If the app exclusion list is empty, AdGuard VPN will be inactive for both websites and apps.

Why use this mode: You need a VPN for most websites, but only for a few apps.

caution If you don’t add a browser app to the app exclusion list, AdGuard VPN will be inactive in this browser for all websites, even those from the website exclusion list.

AdGuard VPN is active for all apps except those from the app exclusion list, and only for the websites from the website exclusion list.

VPN mode:

Active for all apps except app exclusions

Active only for websites from website exclusions

Applied exclusion lists:

App exclusion list [VPN active everywhere]

Website exclusion list [VPN active selectively]

To switch to this mode, leave AdGuard VPN active for all apps and set it to be on only for the websites from the website exclusion list. To use an app, add its respective domain to the website exclusion list.

This mode provides even less VPN protection coverage because you need to add websites to the website exclusion list to ensure they are protected.

This mode requires your attention to setting up your website exclusion list.

Empty exclusion lists: If the website exclusion list is empty, AdGuard VPN will be inactive for all websites and apps.

Why use this mode: You need a VPN for most apps, but only for a few websites.

caution For all apps: make sure to add their respective domains to the website exclusion list. For example, for Facebook, add facebook.com to the website exclusion list.

AdGuard VPN is active only for the apps and websites from the app and website exclusion lists.

VPN mode:

Active only for apps from app exclusions

Active only for websites from website exclusions

Applied exclusion lists:

App exclusion list [VPN active selectively]

Website exclusion list [VPN active selectively]

You need to switch to this mode both for apps and websites. This mode provides the least VPN protection coverage. This mode requires your maximum attention to setting up your app and website exclusion lists.

Empty exclusion lists: If any of the exclusion lists is empty, AdGuard VPN will be inactive for both websites and apps.

Why use this mode: You only need VPN for specific websites and apps.