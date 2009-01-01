On this page

Installing AdGuard VPN on older OS versions

If your device runs an older operating system, you may not be able to install the latest version of AdGuard VPN. If this is the case, you can download an earlier, compatible version of the app using the links below.

note Older versions of the app may not include the latest features and may no longer receive updates.

AdGuard VPN for Android and TrustTunnel require Android 9 or later.

If your device runs an older Android version, you can install an earlier version of the app:

AdGuard VPN for iOS and TrustTunnel require iOS 15.4 or later.

note Apple does not allow installing older app versions manually. If your device runs an older iOS version, AdGuard may not be available for installation.

AdGuard VPN for Mac requires macOS 12 Monterey or later starting with beta version 2.9.

If your Mac runs an older macOS version, install one of the following versions:

macOS versions earlier than 10.15 https://agrd.io/vpn-macos-10-15

macOS 10.15–11 https://agrd.io/vpn-macos-10-15-11

Download the .dmg file and install the app as usual.

AdGuard VPN for Windows requires Windows 8 or later.

If you’re using an older version of Windows, install the following version:

Windows 7 https://agrd.io/vpn-windows-7

Download the .exe file and run the installer.

If possible, we recommend updating your operating system to the latest version supported by your device to ensure the best performance and security.