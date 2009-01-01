On this page

Activate AdGuard VPN subscription

To activate your AdGuard VPN subscription, follow these steps:

Open the AdGuard VPN app and tap Log in or create an account A login page will open in your browser. Enter the email address you used during the purchase. You can also log in with a social media account if it is associated with the same email address

Your subscription will activate automatically. This process typically completes instantly, but it may take up to five minutes in some cases. If it doesn’t happen, please refer to the information below for assistance.

Sometimes users have trouble activating their subscription. Below are step-by-step instructions on how to resolve the issue based on where you purchased your subscription.

First, check to see if you received a confirmation email. Subscriptions are associated with the email address you provide during the payment process. If you received the email but don't see the subscription in your app, you may have logged in to the app with a different email address.

Go to AdGuard VPN → Settings → Account and check which email address is displayed there If it's different, log out of your account (on iOS and Android, tap the three dots in the top-right corner to log out) Log back in using the correct email address associated with your purchase

If you didn't receive the confirmation email, you may have entered a non-existent email address or made a typo when purchasing your subscription. To resolve this issue, please contact our support team at support@adguard-vpn.com and provide the following information:

Date and exact time of purchase

Exact amount charged

Last 4 digits of the card used

If available, attach a receipt or bank statement to your email. This will help us process your request faster

note You can use a specific subject line, such as "Problems with my subscription" or "Can't activate my subscription", to help us prioritize your request.

When activating your AdGuard VPN subscription on iPhone or iPad, you might encounter one of the following scenarios:

Your subscription works on your iPhone, but you can't activate it on another device because you don't know which email address it's associated with You purchased through the App Store but can't find the subscription in your AdGuard account

Let's look at these two situations separately.

In the first case, your subscription may be associated with an email address created for you by Apple. This can happen if you log in to AdGuard VPN through Continue with Apple and purchase the subscription in-app.

Go to AdGuard VPN → Settings → Account If you don't recognize the email address you see on the Account screen, visit the password recovery page and request a password reset for that email address Use that email address and new password to log in on other devices

Alternatively, you can ask the support team (support@adguard-vpn.com) to transfer your subscription from the email address provided by Apple to your active email address. Please include your receipt or other proof of purchase. This will help us verify that you own the subscription.

In the second case, if your subscription was purchased through the App Store, you may have chosen to hide your real email address from developers. This means you used an email address randomly generated by Apple. As a result, your AdGuard account was also created with this address. To transfer your subscription to your primary email, you need to identify the email address used for the purchase.

Go to Settings → Apple ID → iCloud → Hide my email Find AdGuard VPN in the list and copy the email address (it should end with @privaterelay.appleid.com). Send this email address to support@adguard-vpn.com.

Once we receive the email address, we’ll transfer your subscription, and you’ll be able to use the app.

If you purchased an AdGuard VPN subscription from a software reseller, you should have received an activation code (a combination of letters and numbers, usually starting with "VPN"). To use this subscription, bind this code to your AdGuard account.

If you don’t have an account, create one Go to the Licenses section and click Bind license Enter your activation code to bind the AdGuard VPN subscription to your account Open the AdGuard VPN app and log in with your email address and password

If you're already logged in, go to AdGuard VPN → Settings → Account and make sure the email address matches the one associated with your subscription.

If they don’t match, log out (on iOS and Android, tap the three dots in the top-right corner) and log back in with the correct email address.