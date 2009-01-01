On this page

Troubleshooting AdGuard VPN connection issues

AdGuard VPN connection issues are typically either network-related (affecting specific Wi-Fi networks) or device-related (occurring across all connections). The following sections will help you identify and resolve these issues. Before proceeding, ensure you’re using the latest version of AdGuard VPN and have tried restarting both your device and router.

When AdGuard VPN isn’t working properly on a particular Wi-Fi network:

Check the router settings and active services. Some of them may interfere with AdGuard VPN: Other VPNs (running simultaneously)

Firewalls (blocking VPN traffic)

Network filters (for example, built-in Internet filters on Keenetic routers, refer to the manufacturer’s guide for details) Disable conflicting services and settings Restart your router and relaunch AdGuard VPN

If the problem persists, please contact the AdGuard VPN support team at support@adguard-vpn.com.

Check system time settings — incorrect date and time may block the app from connecting to the server.

Enable automatic time synchronization

Manually set correct time if needed

If the problem persists, follow the steps:

Temporarily disable other software. The most frequent conflicts are: Antivirus programs (especially Kaspersky, Dr.Web, Bitdefender, Avast, ESET)

Proxy tools (for example, Proxifier)

Firewalls and third-party DNS services Restart your PC and check if the issue is resolved.

If the problem persists, please contact the AdGuard VPN support team at support@adguard-vpn.com.