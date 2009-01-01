Overview

Setting up AdGuard VPN on your router allows you to protect every device connected to your home network. This includes smart TVs, media players, gaming consoles, and other gadgets that don’t support VPN apps directly.

note This option is only available if you have an AdGuard VPN subscription and your router supports IPsec in its VPN Client (Not VPN Server) settings. If IPsec is not listed in the VPN Client settings, you can try setting up AdGuard VPN for Linux. This solution uses AdGuard’s proprietary protocol and is compatible with Keenetic, OpenWRT, and Asuswrt-Merlin routers.

Below are the main articles to help you get started and solve common issues: