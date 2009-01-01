Skip to main content

Installation on MikroTik routers

To set up AdGuard VPN on your MikroTik router, follow these steps:

  1. Open the MikroTik terminal. You can do this by using the command line or Terminal on your computer and entering: ssh admin@192.168.88.1. Alternatively, you can also access it through your browser by visiting http://192.168.88.1 and clicking on the Terminal tab in the upper right corner.

  2. Once you’re in, run the following commands:

    /ip ipsec mode-config

    add connection-mark=to_adguard name=adguard responder=no

    /ip ipsec policy group

    add name=adguard

    /ip ipsec profile

    add name=adguard

    /ip ipsec peer

    add address=SERVER_ADDRESS exchange-mode=ike2 name=adguard profile=adguard

    /ip ipsec proposal

    add name=adguard pfs-group=none

    /ip ipsec identity

    add auth-method=eap certificate="" eap-methods=eap-mschapv2 generate-policy=port-strict mode-config=adguard peer=adguard policy-template-group=adguard username=USERNAME password=PASSWORD

    /ip ipsec policy

    add dst-address=0.0.0.0/0 group=adguard src-address=0.0.0.0/0 template=yes

In the commands above, SERVER_ADDRESS indicates the server address. USERNAME is the username that you were assigned when adding your router in your AdGuard account. The same goes for PASSWORD.

note

Please note, these commands should be executed exactly as they are.

