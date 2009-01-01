Installation on MikroTik routers
To set up AdGuard VPN on your MikroTik router, follow these steps:
Open the MikroTik terminal. You can do this by using the command line or Terminal on your computer and entering:
ssh admin@192.168.88.1. Alternatively, you can also access it through your browser by visiting
http://192.168.88.1and clicking on the Terminal tab in the upper right corner.
Once you’re in, run the following commands:
/ip ipsec mode-config
add connection-mark=to_adguard name=adguard responder=no
/ip ipsec policy group
add name=adguard
/ip ipsec profile
add name=adguard
/ip ipsec peer
add address=SERVER_ADDRESS exchange-mode=ike2 name=adguard profile=adguard
/ip ipsec proposal
add name=adguard pfs-group=none
/ip ipsec identity
add auth-method=eap certificate="" eap-methods=eap-mschapv2 generate-policy=port-strict mode-config=adguard peer=adguard policy-template-group=adguard username=USERNAME password=PASSWORD
/ip ipsec policy
add dst-address=0.0.0.0/0 group=adguard src-address=0.0.0.0/0 template=yes
In the commands above,
SERVER_ADDRESS indicates the server address.
USERNAME is the username that you were assigned when adding your router in your AdGuard account. The same goes for
PASSWORD.
Please note, these commands should be executed exactly as they are.