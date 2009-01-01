How to install AdGuard VPN CLI on MikroTik RouterOS
- RouterOS 7.6+ with Container feature and start-on-boot support
- SSH access to the router
This guide explains how to install and run the AdGuard VPN CLI Docker container on MikroTik routers running RouterOS.
These settings have been tested on RouterOS 7.22. It is recommended to use the latest stable version of RouterOS for better compatibility.
RouterOS Configuration
1. Connect to the router via SSH
ssh admin@192.168.1.1
Replace the IP with your router's address
2. Check if the container package is installed
/system/package/print
Find the
container package in the list. If it's not there, install it:
Installing container package
Download the
.npkfile for your architecture and OS version from the official website
Upload the
.npkfile to the router:
scp container-7.X-platform.npk admin@192.168.1.1:
Replace the IP with your router's address.
Verify the file is uploaded:
/file/print
You should see the
container-X.XX.npkfile.
Reboot the router:
/system/reboot
After reboot, the
.npkfile will disappear. This is expected, it means the package was succesfully installed.
Verify:
/system/package/print
The
containerpackage should appear in the list.
3. Enable Container mode
Enable Container mode and follow the instructions the command gives you. You will need to confirm the device-mode change by performing a cold reboot (physically unplugging and replugging the power).
/system/device-mode/update container=yes
Do not close the terminal or interrupt the command before unplugging the power — this will cancel the operation.
4. Verify that container mode is active
/system/device-mode/print
Should show
container: yes
5. Set up networking for the container
How it works
In this setup:
- The container acts as a VPN gateway
- RouterOS routes selected traffic through a separate routing table (
via_vpn)
- Traffic is forwarded to the container and then tunneled via AdGuard VPN
Flow:
LAN → RouterOS → Routing rule → Container → VPN → Internet
This setup routes all LAN traffic through the VPN container. If misconfigured, it may disrupt network connectivity or cause loss of internet access.
Create a veth interface:
/interface/veth/add name=veth1 address=172.17.0.2/24 gateway=172.17.0.1
Create a bridge:
/interface/bridge/add name=docker
Add veth to bridge:
/interface/bridge/port/add bridge=docker interface=veth1
Assign an IP address to the bridge:
/ip/address/add address=172.17.0.1/24 interface=docker
Configure NAT for container internet access:
/ip/firewall/nat/add chain=srcnat src-address=172.17.0.0/24 out-interface=ether1 action=masquerade
Replace
ether1 with the name of your WAN interface (e.g.
ether3,
ether5). To find it:
- Run
/ip/route/printand find the default route (
0.0.0.0/0, routing-table=main) — note its gateway IP
- In the same output, find the connected route (
DAc) that covers that gateway IP — the interface listed there is your WAN interface
Create routing table for VPN
/routing/table/add name=via_vpn fib
Add a default route via the container
/ip/route/add dst-address=0.0.0.0/0 gateway=172.17.0.2@main routing-table=via_vpn distance=1 check-gateway=ping
Add a routing rule
/routing/rule/add src-address=192.168.88.0/24 action=lookup table=via_vpn
Replace the IP with your LAN network address
Set DNS servers for LAN clients to a public DNS
/ip/dhcp-server/network/set [find address="192.168.88.0/24"] dns-server=1.1.1.1,8.8.8.8
Running the Container
Pull image directly from Docker Hub
1. Configure Container registry
Set Docker Hub URL and temporary directory for image extraction
/container/config/set registry-url=https://registry-1.docker.io tmpdir=disk1/tmp
Replace
disk1 with the name of the specific disk you want to work with, selecting it from the list shown in the
/disk/print output.
This also applies to the next command.
2. Add the container and pull the image
/container/add name=adguardvpn-cli remote-image=adguard/adguardvpn-cli:latest interface=veth1 root-dir=disk1/adguardvpn-cli start-on-boot=yes logging=yes
Available tags:
adguard/adguardvpn-cli:latest- latest stable version
adguard/adguardvpn-cli:nightly- latest nightly build
adguard/adguardvpn-cli:beta- latest beta version
adguard/adguardvpn-cli:1.7.6-nightly- specific version
Parameters:
name=adguardvpn-cli- container name
remote-image- Docker Hub image name
interface=veth1- network interface for the container
root-dir=disk1/adguardvpn-cli- directory for container files
start-on-boot=yes- auto-start on router reboot
logging=yes- enable logging
3. Check download status
/container/print
The image will be automatically downloaded and extracted. Wait for the download to complete (status will change to
stopped).
4. Start the container
/container/start adguardvpn-cli
Check the container status
/container/print
The container should have the
R (RUNNING) flag in the first column.
Initial Setup and AdGuard VPN CLI Authorization
On first launch, the container will not be able to connect to VPN as authentication is required.
1. Open a shell inside the container
/container/shell adguardvpn-cli
2. Set up AdGuard VPN CLI
Log in to your account
To use AdGuard VPN for Linux, you need an AdGuard account.
You can sign up or log in on our website or in the Terminal.
To sign up or log in, type:
adguardvpn-cli login
Note: If failed to link the binary to
/usr/local/bin, use full file path to run all commands. For example,
/opt/adguardvpn_cli/adguardvpn-cli login
Connect to VPN
Select a VPN server location that best suits your needs.
In general, the closer the server is to you, the faster the connection.
To view available locations, type:
adguardvpn-cli list-locations
To connect to a specific location, type:
adguardvpn-cli connect -l LOCATION_NAME
Replace LOCATION_NAME with the city, country, or ISO code of the location you want to connect to.
For quick connect, type:
adguardvpn-cli connect
AdGuard VPN will choose the fastest location available and remember it for future quick connections.
Adjust your settings
Get a list of all available AdGuard VPN commands and customize the VPN client to your needs.
To view all commands, type:
adguardvpn-cli --help-all
AdGuard VPN CLI will create a tun0 interface for VPN tunneling.
3. Exit the shell
exit
4. Restart the container
/container/stop adguardvpn-cli
/container/start adguardvpn-cli
After restart, the container will automatically connect to the VPN.
Check that the VPN is working
1. Enter the container shell
/container/shell adguardvpn-cli
2. Check VPN status
adguardvpn-cli status
For additional information on container configuration, networking, and alternative installation methods, see the official MikroTik Container documentation