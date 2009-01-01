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How to install AdGuard VPN CLI on MikroTik RouterOS

System requirements
  • RouterOS 7.6+ with Container feature and start-on-boot support
  • SSH access to the router

This guide explains how to install and run the AdGuard VPN CLI Docker container on MikroTik routers running RouterOS.

These settings have been tested on RouterOS 7.22. It is recommended to use the latest stable version of RouterOS for better compatibility.

RouterOS Configuration

1. Connect to the router via SSH

ssh admin@192.168.1.1
note

Replace the IP with your router's address

2. Check if the container package is installed

/system/package/print

Find the container package in the list. If it's not there, install it:

Installing container package

  1. Download the .npk file for your architecture and OS version from the official website

  2. Upload the .npk file to the router:

    scp container-7.X-platform.npk admin@192.168.1.1:

    Replace the IP with your router's address.

  3. Verify the file is uploaded:

    /file/print

    You should see the container-X.XX.npk file.

  4. Reboot the router:

    /system/reboot

    After reboot, the .npk file will disappear. This is expected, it means the package was succesfully installed.

  5. Verify:

    /system/package/print

    The container package should appear in the list.

3. Enable Container mode

Enable Container mode and follow the instructions the command gives you. You will need to confirm the device-mode change by performing a cold reboot (physically unplugging and replugging the power).

/system/device-mode/update container=yes
danger

Do not close the terminal or interrupt the command before unplugging the power — this will cancel the operation.

4. Verify that container mode is active

/system/device-mode/print

Should show container: yes

5. Set up networking for the container

How it works

In this setup:

  • The container acts as a VPN gateway
  • RouterOS routes selected traffic through a separate routing table (via_vpn)
  • Traffic is forwarded to the container and then tunneled via AdGuard VPN

Flow:

LAN → RouterOS → Routing rule → Container → VPN → Internet

danger

This setup routes all LAN traffic through the VPN container. If misconfigured, it may disrupt network connectivity or cause loss of internet access.

Create a veth interface:

/interface/veth/add name=veth1 address=172.17.0.2/24 gateway=172.17.0.1

Create a bridge:

/interface/bridge/add name=docker

Add veth to bridge:

/interface/bridge/port/add bridge=docker interface=veth1

Assign an IP address to the bridge:

/ip/address/add address=172.17.0.1/24 interface=docker

Configure NAT for container internet access:

/ip/firewall/nat/add chain=srcnat src-address=172.17.0.0/24 out-interface=ether1 action=masquerade
note

Replace ether1 with the name of your WAN interface (e.g. ether3, ether5). To find it:

  1. Run /ip/route/print and find the default route (0.0.0.0/0, routing-table=main) — note its gateway IP
  2. In the same output, find the connected route (DAc) that covers that gateway IP — the interface listed there is your WAN interface

Create routing table for VPN

/routing/table/add name=via_vpn fib

Add a default route via the container

/ip/route/add dst-address=0.0.0.0/0 gateway=172.17.0.2@main routing-table=via_vpn distance=1 check-gateway=ping

Add a routing rule

/routing/rule/add src-address=192.168.88.0/24 action=lookup table=via_vpn
note

Replace the IP with your LAN network address

Set DNS servers for LAN clients to a public DNS

/ip/dhcp-server/network/set [find address="192.168.88.0/24"] dns-server=1.1.1.1,8.8.8.8

Running the Container

Pull image directly from Docker Hub

1. Configure Container registry

Set Docker Hub URL and temporary directory for image extraction

/container/config/set registry-url=https://registry-1.docker.io tmpdir=disk1/tmp
note

Replace disk1 with the name of the specific disk you want to work with, selecting it from the list shown in the /disk/print output. This also applies to the next command.

2. Add the container and pull the image

/container/add name=adguardvpn-cli remote-image=adguard/adguardvpn-cli:latest interface=veth1 root-dir=disk1/adguardvpn-cli start-on-boot=yes logging=yes

Available tags:

  • adguard/adguardvpn-cli:latest - latest stable version
  • adguard/adguardvpn-cli:nightly - latest nightly build
  • adguard/adguardvpn-cli:beta - latest beta version
  • adguard/adguardvpn-cli:1.7.6-nightly - specific version

Parameters:

  • name=adguardvpn-cli - container name
  • remote-image - Docker Hub image name
  • interface=veth1 - network interface for the container
  • root-dir=disk1/adguardvpn-cli - directory for container files
  • start-on-boot=yes - auto-start on router reboot
  • logging=yes - enable logging

3. Check download status

/container/print

The image will be automatically downloaded and extracted. Wait for the download to complete (status will change to stopped).

4. Start the container

/container/start adguardvpn-cli

Check the container status

/container/print

The container should have the R (RUNNING) flag in the first column.

Initial Setup and AdGuard VPN CLI Authorization

On first launch, the container will not be able to connect to VPN as authentication is required.

1. Open a shell inside the container

/container/shell adguardvpn-cli

2. Set up AdGuard VPN CLI

  1. Log in to your account

    To use AdGuard VPN for Linux, you need an AdGuard account.

    You can sign up or log in on our website or in the Terminal.

    To sign up or log in, type:

    adguardvpn-cli login

    Note: If failed to link the binary to /usr/local/bin, use full file path to run all commands. For example, /opt/adguardvpn_cli/adguardvpn-cli login

  2. Connect to VPN

    Select a VPN server location that best suits your needs.

    In general, the closer the server is to you, the faster the connection.

    To view available locations, type:

    adguardvpn-cli list-locations

    To connect to a specific location, type:

    adguardvpn-cli connect -l LOCATION_NAME

    Replace LOCATION_NAME with the city, country, or ISO code of the location you want to connect to.

    For quick connect, type:

    adguardvpn-cli connect

    AdGuard VPN will choose the fastest location available and remember it for future quick connections.

  3. Adjust your settings

    Get a list of all available AdGuard VPN commands and customize the VPN client to your needs.

    To view all commands, type:

    adguardvpn-cli --help-all

    AdGuard VPN CLI will create a tun0 interface for VPN tunneling.

3. Exit the shell

exit

4. Restart the container

/container/stop adguardvpn-cli
/container/start adguardvpn-cli

After restart, the container will automatically connect to the VPN.

Check that the VPN is working

1. Enter the container shell

/container/shell adguardvpn-cli

2. Check VPN status

adguardvpn-cli status
note

For additional information on container configuration, networking, and alternative installation methods, see the official MikroTik Container documentation

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