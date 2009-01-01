On this page

How to install AdGuard VPN CLI on MikroTik RouterOS

System requirements RouterOS 7.6+ with Container feature and start-on-boot support

SSH access to the router

This guide explains how to install and run the AdGuard VPN CLI Docker container on MikroTik routers running RouterOS.

These settings have been tested on RouterOS 7.22. It is recommended to use the latest stable version of RouterOS for better compatibility.

ssh admin@192.168.1.1



note Replace the IP with your router's address

/system/package/print



Find the container package in the list. If it's not there, install it:

Download the .npk file for your architecture and OS version from the official website Upload the .npk file to the router: scp container-7.X-platform.npk admin@192.168.1.1:

Replace the IP with your router's address. Verify the file is uploaded: /file/print

You should see the container-X.XX.npk file. Reboot the router: /system/reboot

After reboot, the .npk file will disappear. This is expected, it means the package was succesfully installed. Verify: /system/package/print

The container package should appear in the list.

Enable Container mode and follow the instructions the command gives you. You will need to confirm the device-mode change by performing a cold reboot (physically unplugging and replugging the power).

/system/device-mode/update container = yes



danger Do not close the terminal or interrupt the command before unplugging the power — this will cancel the operation.

/system/device-mode/print



Should show container: yes

In this setup:

The container acts as a VPN gateway

RouterOS routes selected traffic through a separate routing table ( via_vpn )

) Traffic is forwarded to the container and then tunneled via AdGuard VPN

Flow:

LAN → RouterOS → Routing rule → Container → VPN → Internet

danger This setup routes all LAN traffic through the VPN container. If misconfigured, it may disrupt network connectivity or cause loss of internet access.

Create a veth interface:

/interface/veth/add name = veth1 address = 172.17 .0.2/24 gateway = 172.17 .0.1



Create a bridge:

/interface/bridge/add name = docker



Add veth to bridge:

/interface/bridge/port/add bridge = docker interface = veth1



Assign an IP address to the bridge:

/ip/address/add address = 172.17 .0.1/24 interface = docker



Configure NAT for container internet access:

/ip/firewall/nat/add chain = srcnat src-address = 172.17 .0.0/24 out-interface = ether1 action = masquerade



note Replace ether1 with the name of your WAN interface (e.g. ether3 , ether5 ). To find it: Run /ip/route/print and find the default route ( 0.0.0.0/0 , routing-table=main) — note its gateway IP In the same output, find the connected route ( DAc ) that covers that gateway IP — the interface listed there is your WAN interface

Create routing table for VPN

/routing/table/add name = via_vpn fib



Add a default route via the container

/ip/route/add dst-address = 0.0 .0.0/0 gateway = 172.17 .0.2@main routing-table = via_vpn distance = 1 check-gateway = ping



Add a routing rule

/routing/rule/add src-address = 192.168 .88.0/24 action = lookup table = via_vpn



note Replace the IP with your LAN network address

Set DNS servers for LAN clients to a public DNS

/ip/dhcp-server/network/set [ find address = "192.168.88.0/24" ] dns-server = 1.1 .1.1,8.8.8.8



Set Docker Hub URL and temporary directory for image extraction

/container/config/set registry-url = https://registry-1.docker.io tmpdir = disk1/tmp



note Replace disk1 with the name of the specific disk you want to work with, selecting it from the list shown in the /disk/print output. This also applies to the next command.

/container/add name = adguardvpn-cli remote-image = adguard/adguardvpn-cli:latest interface = veth1 root-dir = disk1/adguardvpn-cli start-on-boot = yes logging = yes



Available tags:

adguard/adguardvpn-cli:latest - latest stable version

- latest stable version adguard/adguardvpn-cli:nightly - latest nightly build

- latest nightly build adguard/adguardvpn-cli:beta - latest beta version

- latest beta version adguard/adguardvpn-cli:1.7.6-nightly - specific version

Parameters:

name=adguardvpn-cli - container name

- container name remote-image - Docker Hub image name

- Docker Hub image name interface=veth1 - network interface for the container

- network interface for the container root-dir=disk1/adguardvpn-cli - directory for container files

- directory for container files start-on-boot=yes - auto-start on router reboot

- auto-start on router reboot logging=yes - enable logging

/container/print



The image will be automatically downloaded and extracted. Wait for the download to complete (status will change to stopped ).

/container/start adguardvpn-cli



Check the container status

/container/print



The container should have the R (RUNNING) flag in the first column.

On first launch, the container will not be able to connect to VPN as authentication is required.

/container/shell adguardvpn-cli



Log in to your account To use AdGuard VPN for Linux, you need an AdGuard account. You can sign up or log in on our website or in the Terminal. To sign up or log in, type: adguardvpn-cli login

Note: If failed to link the binary to /usr/local/bin , use full file path to run all commands. For example, /opt/adguardvpn_cli/adguardvpn-cli login Connect to VPN Select a VPN server location that best suits your needs. In general, the closer the server is to you, the faster the connection. To view available locations, type: adguardvpn-cli list-locations

To connect to a specific location, type: adguardvpn-cli connect -l LOCATION_NAME

Replace LOCATION_NAME with the city, country, or ISO code of the location you want to connect to. For quick connect, type: adguardvpn-cli connect

AdGuard VPN will choose the fastest location available and remember it for future quick connections. Adjust your settings Get a list of all available AdGuard VPN commands and customize the VPN client to your needs. To view all commands, type: adguardvpn-cli --help-all

AdGuard VPN CLI will create a tun0 interface for VPN tunneling.

exit



/container/stop adguardvpn-cli

/container/start adguardvpn-cli



After restart, the container will automatically connect to the VPN.

/container/shell adguardvpn-cli



adguardvpn-cli status

