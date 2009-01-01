AdGuard for Linux interaction
Using AdGuard VPN CLI in tunnel mode together with AdGuard CLI in automatic proxy mode is impossible due to a routing loop: AdGuard VPN CLI's traffic currently can not be excluded from being transparently proxied by AdGuard CLI, and AdGuard CLI's traffic must go through the AdGuard VPN CLI tunnel.
There are two possible solutions:
- Switch AdGuard CLI to manual proxy mode.
- In this case, AdGuard VPN CLI can be used in tunnel mode, but apps for which ad blocking is desired must be manually configured to use AdGuard CLI's proxy.
- Switch AdGuard VPN CLI to SOCKS5 mode, and configure AdGuard CLI with an outbound proxy pointing to the SOCKS5 interface of AdGuard VPN CLI. In this case, it's important to keep in mind that:
- For an app's traffic to go through the VPN tunnel it must either have its traffic transparently proxied by AdGuard CLI (which is the case for all apps by default), or manually configured to use AdGuard VPN CLI's SOCKS5 interface.
- In order to avoid a routing loop, the
skip_outbound_proxyoption must be enabled for AdGuard VPN CLI in AdGuard CLI's apps configuration section. By default,
skip_outbound_proxyis enabled for all apps with
vpnin their name, which includes AdGuard VPN CLI.