How to disable the Samsung Auto Blocker feature
Starting with One UI 6.1.1 (Android 14), Samsung introduced a security enhancement called Auto Blocker, which is enabled by default on the latest Galaxy smartphones. This feature automatically blocks sideloaded apps from unverified sources unless the user manually overrides the setting.
You can download AdGuard VPN for Android from Google Play or install it on your device manually. However, with the new Auto Blocker feature enabled, some users may experience problems when installing AdGuard VPN APK files. To address this issue, we’ve provided a step-by-step guide on how to disable Auto Blocker below.
How to disable Auto Blocker
Follow the instructions to turn off Auto Blocker.
- Open your device settings
- Go to Security and privacy
- Scroll down and select Auto Blocker
- Toggle the setting off
Once Auto Blocker is disabled, you can proceed with installing AdGuard VPN.